Fidelity UCITS II ICAV - Changes to Board

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 14

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT For Immediate Release 13 February 2024 Fidelity UCITS II ICAV (the "ICAV") RE: Changes to Board

The Board of Directors of the ICAV (the "Board") would like to announce that Ms. Orla Buckley was appointed to the Board on 6 February 2024.

Ms. Buckley joined Fidelity in 2019 as the Global Head of Fund Accounting based in the Dublin office. A seasoned senior leader in the financial services industry with more than 25 years of experience across financial services, audit and corporate finance. Ms. Buckley has a track record managing global and multicultural teams, she has held a number of senior leadership roles with JP Morgan and SS&C and has a breadth of international experience holding positions in Russia, India, Luxembourg and Ireland where she led large operational and transformation teams across depository, middle and back-office services.

Ms. Buckley has a deep appreciation for diversity and inclusion and understands the importance of leveraging the unique perspectives and strengths of individuals from diverse backgrounds, she has comprehensive understanding of the complexities and challenges that arise in the global industry and is forward-thinking in her approach.

In her current role Ms. Buckley is responsible for Fund Accounting and Transformation teams in Ireland, UK, Luxembourg, India, Japan, Korean, Taiwan, China and Hong Kong. Ms. Buckley is a qualified ACCA and recently completed the INSEAD Strategic Global Leadership Programme.

Ms. Buckley has been appointed as a non-executive director of the ICAV.

Save as disclosed herein, no further information is required to be disclosed in relation to Orla Buckley under the Irish Stock Exchange's, trading as Euronext Dublin, listing requirements for investment funds.