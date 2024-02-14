

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound fell to an 8-day low of 1.2556 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.2612.



Against the yen, the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to 188.92, 0.8527 and 1.1136 from early highs of 189.83, 0.8498 and 1.1174, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.24 against the greenback, 184.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the euro and 1.10 against the franc.



