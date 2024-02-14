DJ Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc (KRWL LN) Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Feb-2024 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 64.1217 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1792010 CODE: KRWL LN ISIN: LU1900066975 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN Sequence No.: 303695 EQS News ID: 1837065 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

