Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (SRHE LN) Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Feb-2024 / 09:32 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI EMU SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 13-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 79.2944 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2200577 CODE: SRHE LN ISIN: LU2109787635 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2109787635 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SRHE LN Sequence No.: 303744 EQS News ID: 1837165 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 14, 2024 03:32 ET (08:32 GMT)