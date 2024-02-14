Acoustic Vehicle Alert System Market to Reach $1.95 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 12.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in government regulation, technological advancement, and rise in demand for electric vehicles drive the growth of the global acoustic vehicle market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Acoustic Vehicle Alert System Market by Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Two-Wheelers, Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global acoustic vehicle alert system industry size generated $0.65 Billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $1.95 Billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2032.

(We are providing acoustic vehicle alert system industry report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis)

125 - Tables

46 - Charts

267 - Pages

Download Sample Report and Table of Content - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A274060

Prime Determinants of Growth

The global acoustic vehicle alert system market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by surge in government regulation, technological advancement, and rise in demand for electric vehicles.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $653.02 Million Market Size In 2032 $1,959.02 Million CAGR 12.6 % No. Of Pages in Report 278 Segments Covered Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, And Region. Drivers Surge In Government Regulation Technological Advancement Opportunities Rise In Demand for Electric Vehicles Restraints Integration Complexity of AVAS System

The Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By propulsion type, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment held the highest market share in 2022, and is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032, due to stringent government regulations to reduce carbon emissions along with rise in inclination toward electric mobility globally. However, the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2032, as consumers prefer fuel efficient vehicles along with environmental concerns.

Strategic Advances in the AVAS Sector: Key industry players employ diverse strategies like acquisitions, agreements, expansions, partnerships, contracts, and product launches to fortify their market standings.

In April 2022 , Honda Motors unveiled a new e-HEV hybrid vehicle in India, introducing an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) activated during low-speed EV Mode.

, Honda Motors unveiled a new e-HEV hybrid vehicle in India, introducing an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) activated during low-speed EV Mode. Maruti Suzuki, India's largest automaker, aims to launch its initial electric vehicle by late 2025. The company plans not only to manufacture electric vehicles domestically but also to initiate lithium-ion battery production, currently reliant on imports. These endeavors contribute to the comprehensive analysis of the acoustic vehicle alert system market.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A274060

The passenger vehicle segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period with a CAGR of 12.9%, owing to rise in purchasing power and disposable income, increased brand visibility, and competition among OEMs to provide enhanced features. However, commercial vehicles segment is witnessing a CAGR of 11.8%, owing to increased logistics and transportation along with surge in e-commerce.

Asia-Pacific to Maintain its Dominance by 2032

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 witnessing a CAGR of 12.1%, owing to the growing interest in vehicles that combine fuel efficiency, high performance, and low emissions. Moreover, stringent regulations on vehicle emissions, and escalating fuel prices further contribute to the market growth. However, the Latin America is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the shift towards sustainability and environmental consciousness.

Key Highlights of the Acoustic Vehicle Alert System Market Report:

The market study delves into 14 countries, offering a comprehensive analysis. It entails regional and segment evaluations for each country, providing insights into values ($million) throughout the forecasted period from 2023 to 2032. The research amalgamates top-tier data, professional insights, analyses, and crucial independent perspectives. The approach is meticulously crafted to furnish a well-rounded perspective on global markets, aiding stakeholders in informed decision-making to attain their ambitious growth objectives. The comprehensive review encompasses the scrutiny of over 3,700 product literature pieces, annual reports, industry declarations, and comparable materials from major industry participants, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the market landscape.

Procure Complete Research Report (PDF with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures) - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/acoustic-vehicle-alert-system-market/purchase-options

Leading Market Players: -

Continental AG

STMicroelectronics

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Mercedes-Benz AG

Brigade Electronics Group PLC

HARMAN International

Honda Motor Company

Kendrion N.V.

Soundracer AB

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global gear bicycle market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

AMR Resource Center: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/resource-center

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acoustic-vehicle-alert-system-market-to-reach-1-95-billion-globally-by-2032-at-12-6-cagr-allied-market-research-302061610.html