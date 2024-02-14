Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2024
Pacific Assets Trust plc
(the "Company")
14 February 2024
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2024
Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.
