

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday, reversing some of Tuesday's gains as industry data showed a substantial build in U.S. crude stockpiles.



Geopolitical tensions lingered in the Middle East and eastern Europe, helping limit the downside.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were little changed at $82.84 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were marginally lower at $77.84.



Oil consolidated gains after reaching the highest level in two weeks amid heighted tensions in the Middle East, where Houthi militants continue to attack commercial vessels in the Red Sea.



'The Americans and the British have failed to secure the passage of any ship heading to Israel. They were unable to protect these ships. They can no longer protect even American, British ships, and this is a real and major victory for us,' leader of the Ansar Allah (Houthi) group in Yemen, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, said in a speech broadcast on TV yesterday.



Meanwhile, media reports said citing sources that the United States has rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's suggestion of a ceasefire in Ukraine.



The oil report from the American Petroleum Institute (API) proved to be a mixed bag, with a steep build in crude inventories cushioned by sharp falls in refined products.



Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will be out later in the session.



