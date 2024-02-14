Prodapt, the largest and fastest growing specialized company focused on the Connectedness industry, today announced the appointment of senior industry leader Manish Vyas to the Board as Executive Director.

With an impressive 23-year tenure at Tech Mahindra, Manish Vyas left an indelible mark as President of the Communications, Media, and Entertainment (CME) business, alongside leadership roles as CEO of Network Services and BPO business units. In addition, as COO for strategic businesses like Experience Design Digital Engineering, Manish mentored provided strategic guidance to drive industry-leading growth. His visionary leadership was instrumental in Tech Mahindra's exponential revenue growth from $150 million to an approximately $6.5 billion powerhouse. Notably, he was pivotal in scaling the Communications Media business significantly, achieving remarkable revenue and EBITDA milestones.

At Prodapt, Manish will guide the leadership team to drive strategic initiatives, reinforcing Prodapt's position at the forefront of the industry and propelling its growth trajectory even further. With a comprehensive background spanning IT, business process, network services, systems integration, consulting, and large deal outsourcing, Manish brings a wealth of experience in delivering innovative solutions to achieve critical client objectives.

"I am thrilled to have Manish join the Prodapt team. With his exceptional track record as a visionary leader, Manish brings strategic thinking and innovative solutions that have successfully guided numerous global Communications Service Providers and large technology companies through their digital transformations. His joining Prodapt comes at a pivotal moment as we march towards our plans of achieving $1 billion in revenues," Vedant Jhaver, Founder and Chairman of Prodapt, said.

"I'm energized to join the Prodapt Board and leadership team, where I get to do what I enjoy the most: solve customer problems at scale through innovation and technology. At Prodapt, we'll disrupt the status quo by leveraging AI emerging tech while prioritizing our people and our planet. I fully share Vedant's vision of making Prodapt a globally recognized tech powerhouse, solving meaningful problems with cutting-edge solutions. This journey excites me immensely, and I'm ready to contribute my experience and passion to make Prodapt's future even brighter," Manish Vyas said.

Welcoming Manish to Prodapt, CEO Harsha Kumar said: "Manish's industry expertise and people-centric approach are synergistic with that of our leadership team, and align perfectly with our mission and values. I'm very excited to partner with him on our next growth chapters."

Vyas holds an impressive academic pedigree, including a Management degree from the renowned Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies Mumbai, India, Electronics Engineering from RCOEM Nagpur, India, and executive education from leading institutions like the Harvard Business School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and Yale University.

