

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold probed two-month lows on Wednesday and extended losses for the sixth straight session, as hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI data reduced the likelihood of early U.S. rate cuts this year.



Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,991.34 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $2,004.05.



The dollar held near a three-month high and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields climbed after data showed the annual rate of U.S. consumer price growth slowed to 3.1 percent in January from 3.4 percent in December. Economists had expected the pace of growth to slow to 2.9 percent.



The annual rate of core consumer price in January came in unchanged from the previous month at 3.9 percent versus expectations for a decline to 3.7 percent.



The report underscored the Fed's messaging that officials need more information specifically inflation-related data before a policy transition.



The U.S. economic calendar remains light today ahead of an avalanche of data on Thursday.



Elsewhere, traders started pricing in deeper and earlier interest-rate cuts by the Bank of England after inflation came in lower than expected.



The U.K. consumer price index advanced 4.0 percent on a yearly basis, the same rate as seen in December, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. The rate was forecast to rise to 4.1 percent.



Month-on-month, the CPI fell 0.6 percent, in contrast to the 0.4 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent drop.



