Philippines Auto Finance Market Drives up a Gear: $51.6 Billion Growth Forecast by 2027: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippines' auto finance market is accelerating onto a fast track, fueled by a rising middle class, increasing car ownership, and a growing appetite for financing solutions. Ken Research's "Philippines Auto Finance Market Outlook to 2027" report predicts a robust 10.2% CAGR, translating to a substantial $51.6 billion market size by 2027. This press release unlocks the key drivers, challenges, and exciting prospects waiting to be explored in this dynamic arena.

Market Overview: Shifting Gears towards Financial Inclusion

Beyond facilitating car purchases, the Philippines' auto finance market plays a crucial role in driving economic growth, promoting financial inclusion, and empowering Filipinos to achieve their car ownership dreams. In 2022, the market reached a size of $23.2 billion, and it's poised for remarkable growth, fueled by:

With a growing middle class and increasing disposable incomes, more Filipinos are aspiring to car ownership, creating a larger customer base for auto finance solutions. Urbanization & Car Dependency: Rapid urbanization coupled with limited public transportation options is driving the demand for personal vehicles, making auto finance more relevant.

Initiatives like the Auto Loan Moratorium Act and the Ease of Doing Business Act support the auto finance industry and enhance consumer confidence. Technological Advancements: Online loan applications, digital onboarding processes, and mobile banking are making auto finance more accessible and convenient.

Market Segmentation: Diverse Solutions for Diverse Needs

The report delves into the various segments of the Philippine auto finance market, offering a comprehensive view:

Loan Type: New car loans dominate the market (70%), with used car loans (20%) and refinancing options (10%) gaining traction.

Banks hold the largest share (60%), followed by captive finance companies (25%) and non-bank financial institutions (15%). Loan Term: Loans with terms of 3-5 years are most popular (60%), with longer-term options (5-7 years) growing in demand.

Competitive Landscape: A Fierce Race for Market Share

The market features a mix of established players, new entrants, and innovative fintech companies vying for dominance:

Established Leaders: BDO Unibank, BPI, and Metrobank hold significant market share with their extensive branch networks and brand recognition.

Toyota Financial Services Philippines and Ford Motor Credit Philippines cater to their respective brand loyalists. Emerging Fintech Challengers: Startups like East West Bank's CoVault and online lending platforms like Money store are offering innovative solutions and disrupting the traditional landscape.

Challenges: Roadblocks on the Journey to Growth

Despite the promising outlook, some challenges need to be addressed:

High Interest Rates: Relatively high interest rates can deter potential borrowers and limit accessibility, especially for lower-income segments.

Economic downturns and rising inflation can impact loan repayment capabilities and increase credit risks for lenders. Fraud & Data Security: Robust fraud prevention measures and data security protocols are crucial to protect consumers and enhance industry trust.

Future Outlook: Cruising Towards a Brighter Financial Future

The Philippine auto finance market is poised for continued growth, driven by several exciting factors:

Technological Advancements: AI-powered credit scoring, blockchain-based solutions, and big data analytics will enhance risk assessment, personalize loan offerings, and optimize operations.

Partnerships with fintech companies and microfinance institutions will expand access to affordable financing for underserved segments. Regulatory Reforms: Government initiatives aimed at promoting responsible lending and enhancing consumer protection will create a more stable and sustainable market.

Key Takeaways for Stakeholders:

This report offers valuable insights for various stakeholders in the Philippine auto finance market, including:

Auto Finance Providers: Identifying high-growth segments, adopting innovative technologies, offering competitive rates and flexible loan terms, and prioritizing risk management.

Formulating regulations that balance innovation with consumer protection and promote responsible lending practices. Car Buyers: Gaining insights into the diverse range of auto finance options available and making informed choices based on their budget, creditworthiness, and needs.

Conclusion:

The Philippines' auto finance market is on an upward trajectory, offering exciting opportunities for businesses and investors who can adapt to the changing landscape.

Taxonomy

Philippines Auto Finance Market Segmentation

By Category of Lenders

Banks

NBFC's

Captive Financing Companies

By Nature of Vehicle

New

Used

By Type of Vehicle Financed

Four Wheelers

Two and Three Wheelers

Buses, Trucks & LCVs

By Loan Tenure

12-24 months

25-48 months

49-60 months

By Type of Vehicle (Automobile) Financed

New Passenger Vehicle

New Commercial Vehicle

