Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) (OTCQB: HPSIF) (FSE: E092) ("Hybrid" or the "Company") a Canadian industrial battery pack manufacturer, is pleased to announce that the company has secured a patent for its intelligent battery system and method of operation. This milestone achievement, granted under Patent No US 11,870,288 BW, marks a significant advancement in battery technology innovation.

The patented system is designed to facilitate communication between multiple batteries and a load, such as a motor, DC converter, welder, and more. Central to this innovation is the Battery Management System (BMS), which continuously monitors data points and communicates with both the batteries and the load to make intelligent decisions related to load operation. By optimizing load management, this patent enhances the real-world performance and efficacy of battery systems within the industrial and commercial space.

"This patent represents Hybrid's ongoing commitment to performance improvements for the industrial sector," said Francois Byrne, CEO of Hybrid Power Solutions. "Our intelligent battery system represents a significant leap forward in battery technology, offering enhanced functionality and efficiency to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

In addition to its immediate impact on current products, this patent ensures that the Company's future product lines will be well-equipped to keep pace with ongoing innovation in the data and artificial intelligence space. By integrating intelligent battery management capabilities, Hybrid remains at the forefront of technological advancements, delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive sustainability and efficiency across industries.

About Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HPSS". Hybrid specializes in the development of sustainable energy solutions, offering products that redefine how industries approach access to power and energy storage. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, HPS continues to lead the way in providing scalable, cost effective power solutions.

