

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Rate cut expectations faded further as markets digested the higher-than-expected CPI readings from the U.S. for the month of January. Both headline and core inflation, on an annual as well as month-on-month basis exceeded market expectations, triggering fears of a higher-for-longer interest rate regime.



Data released earlier showed inflation rate in the U.K. steady at 4 percent, versus the market expectation of a 4.2 percent reading.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the green zone. Major European benchmarks are also trading in positive territory. Asian shares however closed mixed.



The Dollar Index is trading close to Tuesday's highs. Bond yields mostly eased after Tuesday's massive surge. Crude oil prices gained mildly amidst an OPEC report that reaffirmed the oil demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. The U.S. CPI shocker pushed gold prices further down. Cryptocurrencies extended gains.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,358.80, up 0.22% S&P 500 (US500) at 4,972.90, up 0.40% Germany's DAX at 16,908.57, up 0.16% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,570.76, up 0.78% France's CAC 40 at 7,656.60, up 0.41% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,701.05, up 0.25% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,703.32, down 0.60% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,547.70, down 0.74% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,865.90, up 1.28% (February 8) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 15,879.38, up 0.84%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0699, down 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.2543, down 0.37% USD/JPY at 150.66, down 0.09% AUD/USD at 0.6474, up 0.34% USD/CAD at 1.3546, down 0.13% Dollar Index at 104.93, down 0.03%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.294%, down 0.55% Germany at 2.3650%, down 0.63% France at 2.861%, down 1.07% U.K. at 4.1030%, up 0.42% Japan at 0.748%, down 0.90%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $82.92, up 0.18%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $77.94, up 0.09%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,004.15, down 0.15%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $51,587.07, up 2.69% Ethereum at $2,746.82, up 2.45% Solana at $116.15, up 1.25% BNB at $331.72, up 1.16% XRP at $0.5328, up 0.36%.



