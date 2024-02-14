Paris comes to London in time for half term: Westminster Abbey unveils Notre Dame de Paris, The Augmented Exhibition

For the first time in the UK, members of the public can now travel to the heart of Paris and see the 850-year history of Notre-Dame brought to life within the walls of Westminster Abbey

Accessible to visitors of all ages, there are special features for families including a virtual treasure hunt and a fun selfie studio with the cathedral's fantastical beasts

Presented by Histovery in collaboration with Rebuilding Notre-Dame and supported by L'Oréal Groupe

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westminster Abbey has unveiled Notre Dame de Paris, The Augmented Exhibition, the world touring immersive exhibition which has officially opened to the public this month, just in time for half term.

Revealing the story of the French gothic masterpiece, Notre Dame de Paris (Our Lady of Paris) from its earliest origins in the 12th century and its illustrious 850-year history to its painstaking restoration following the devastating fire of 2019, it has been created by digital heritage specialists, Histovery, in collaboration with Rebuilding Notre-Dame de Paris and supported by L'Oréal Groupe.

Already seen by 300,000 exhibition-goers worldwide including in Paris, Washington, Montreal and Dubai, the UK location is the 13th century Chapter House at Westminster Abbey, another famous and iconic church which is a masterpiece of Gothic architecture.

The exhibition takes visitors on an interactive journey through Notre Dame's past. Children of all ages will enjoy immersing themselves in the glittering coronation of Napoleon Bonaparte, the lavish wedding of King Henri IV, and the 19th century construction of Notre-Dame's iconic spire of Viollet-le-Duc, which was tragically destroyed by the fire. The skill, artistry and vision over the ages of its architects, craftsmen and builders, and the 21st century experts who are bringing it back to its former glory will be brought to life in the show.

Visitors to the exhibition are issued a HistoPad-a portable, touch-screen tablet developed by Histovery that will serve as their portal to key moments in Notre-Dame's history and restoration. The intuitive device's technology is accessible to visitors of all ages and levels of technological savvy. The tour is available in 13 languages and there are special features for families: a virtual treasure hunt to collect stained glass window fragments to win a diploma, and a fun selfie studio which superimposes faces onto the cathedral's fantastical beasts.

The HistoPad tour through Notre-Dame's history is designed to envelope the visitor in a multisensory experience-including audio of the cathedral's organ and tolling bells, a full-size replica of one of the structure's famed chimera statues, and a projection of one of Notre-Dame's iconic rose windows, which survived the fire.

The exhibition is supported by L'Oréal Groupe, who, as a century-old French company, participated in the saving and reconstruction of the cathedral, and since 2021 have supported this innovative experience to travel the world, allowing as many people as possible to access and discover the beauty of Notre Dame and its heritage.

Notre Dame de Paris is due to reopen again after restoration work on 8th December 2024.

Notre Dame de Paris, The Augmented Exhibition is part of Fraternité, a spring season of events at Westminster Abbey celebrating the links between the UK and France with music, talks and events.

Exhibition dates: Wednesday 7th February to 1st June 2024

Admission: Included with full-price Abbey entry:

Adults: £29.00 Concessions: £26.00

Timed booking slots available via www.westminster-abbey.org

Location: Westminster Abbey, Chapter House, London, SW1P 3PA

Quotes

Bruno de Sa Moreira, Co-founder & CEO, Histovery "This augmented exhibition is a celebration of the extraordinary history and splendour of our beloved Notre-Dame de Paris. Through Histovery's unique innovative format, individuals of all ages can immerse themselves in the Cathedral's 850-year history, reliving pivotal historical moments, and interacting with the ongoing reconstruction efforts. We are very grateful to the L'Oréal Groupe for making this exhibition a reality, and are honoured to be presenting it at Westminster Abbey. We are particularly thrilled that Westminster Abbey will host this exhibition in 2024, a year which coincides with the much-anticipated reopening of Notre Dame after a fiveyear reconstruction period."

Thierry Cheval, Managing Director & Chairman, L'Oréal UK & Ireland "L'Oréal Groupe is incredibly proud to support this special exhibition and bring it to life at the historic Westminster Abbey. As a century-old French company, we are proud to participate in the saving and reconstruction of Notre Dame, a true symbol of French craftmanship, heritage and culture. Through the power of technology and innovation, this exhibition has been travelling the world with the purpose of allowing as many people as possible to access and discover this repository of knowledge and common history through a unique immersive experience."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340277/The_Augmented_Exhibition.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paris-comes-to-london-in-time-for-half-term-westminster-abbey-unveils-notre-dame-de-paris-the-augmented-exhibition-302061737.html