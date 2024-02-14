Hisense Middle East: Hisense Retains No.2 Ranking Globally for TV Shipment in 2023, Eyes MENA Growth with New Production Facilities & Flagship Stores

- MENA Region Emerges as Key Growth Market

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global home appliance corporation Hisense retained its No. 2 global ranking for TV shipment in 2023, hitting a 25.9 million shipment volume for 2023 in global markets according to the '2023 Monthly Report of Global TV Shipment Volume of TV Brands' from leading market research institute AVC Revo. Hisense has been the only brand that has continued to grow in the past six years among the globe's top 5 TV brands.

Global Expansion and MENA Focus

Hisense is currently expanding its globalisation strategy and optimising its global footprint by operating 34 industrial parks, 25 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies.

With a strategic focus on the MENA region, which has become increasingly important for Hisense, the company is expanding its presence and operations. Hisense's presence in the MENA region has experienced remarkable growth, with business revenue surging by more than 335% since 2018, and brand equity seeing a remarkable increase of over 177% during the same timeframe. Hisense plans to open new production facilities in North Africa and the Levant region, as well as launch flagship stores across countries in the GCC and Levant.

Recognising the unique preferences of the MENA market, Hisense is planning to launch a dedicated R&D Centre in Dubai this year. This centre will play a crucial role in developing innovative products and features specifically tailored for the region's consumers.

Recognising Success and Building on Sports Sponsorships

In early January, Hisense participated at CES 2024 with its leading technology products, including its ULED X TV and Laser TVs, with the company winning over 30 awards for excellent innovation and performance for its products.

With 2024 being the year of sports, and as the official sponsor of EURO 2024 the brand will launch further cutting-edge TV products to provide consumers with immersive gaming and viewing experiences and will look to deepen the connection between tournaments and football fans through its innovative sport market strategy.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and Asko, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as 2022 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2020 and UEFA Euro 2024 Germany, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain.

With 34 industrial parks, 25 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

