Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - In signaling the increasing reliance on digital technology in the hospitality industry, 934 LTD has released the Juno Hospitality Suite, a platform tailored to enhance operational efficiency and enrich the guest experience. This release comes when the hospitality sector seeks innovative solutions to navigate the challenges of a dynamic global market.

The Juno Hospitality Suite embodies the top-level message of transforming businesses by enabling insights-driven decision-making, connecting disparate systems, and reducing operational costs. This approach aligns with the hospitality industry's current needs, focusing on efficiency, customer satisfaction, and technological advancement.

The Juno Hospitality Suite empowers business leaders in the hospitality industry to make informed decisions based on comprehensive insights. By leveraging AI, the platform offers analytics that informs critical decisions, helping to navigate the complexities of a changing industry.

A key strength of the Juno Hospitality Suite is its ability to seamlessly integrate various systems within the hospitality sector. This connectivity facilitates faster decision-making and operational agility, ensuring that different components of the hospitality experience work in harmony.

The suite is designed to reduce operational costs significantly. It achieves this by automating processes that traditionally require manual intervention, thus reducing double handling and human error. This automation leads to cost savings and increased efficiency.

Additional features of the Juno Hospitality Suite include discovering customer spending trends and seasonality to enhance upselling opportunities and facilitating data throughput across systems for quicker decision-making. The platform also aids in reconciling daily card charges with monthly settlements, using AI to identify opportunities for investment adjustments.

Moreover, the Juno Hospitality Suite enhances the online and in-person customer experience, granting a competitive edge in the market. It ensures high data quality for generating upstream insights and replaces expensive proprietary POS devices with more cost-effective smart credit card terminals and tablets.

934 Juno Hospitality Suite has four products: Copilot, Cockpit, Connect, and Front Desk. The Suite is available to a selected set of strategic customers and partners and will become generally available in early Q2 2024 through exclusive partners and directly from 934.

To learn more about Juno Hospitality Suite and its impact on the hospitality sector, visit 934's website.

About 934

934 is a software and services startup based in the hospitality market in Switzerland, Germany, and the UK. The company envisions a future where technology is critical in every facet of the hospitality experience, promising ongoing innovation and exceptional service.

