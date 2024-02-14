Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: 2.000% Umsatzsteigerung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.02.2024 | 13:02
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Living Security Unveils Technology Alliance Program Enabling Dozens of Popular Cybersecurity Tools to Extend Value and Visibility Into Human Risk Management

The new technology alliance program streamlines integrations and interoperability with top-tier technologies, enabling proactive human risk management and threat prevention.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), announces the formation of its Technology Alliance Program (TAP), enabling dozens of the most utilized cybersecurity tools to deliver additional visibility and value through seamless integration and interoperability with the Living Security Unify Human Risk Management platform.

As cyber threats continue to target vulnerable workforce members and evolve in sophistication, collaboration among security tools becomes paramount in fortifying defenses. Living Security's Technology Alliance Program bridges this gap by fostering integrations with a diverse array of industry-leading platforms, including but not limited to Microsoft Azure, Proofpoint, Sailpoint, Okta, Mimecast, Netskope, ZScaler, Crowdstrike, Microsoft Defender, Rapid7, VMWare Carbon Black, Sophos, Abnormal, Cofense, KnowBe4, Proofpoint, and Workday.

The key to effective Human Risk Management lies in understanding human behavior. Through simple API integrations facilitated by the Technology Alliance Program, Living Security can harness valuable behavioral insights from various sources, such as email, web, IAM, SIEM, Endpoint, Device, DLP, and HR platforms, which enable organizations to identify human risk, protect employees, and foster positive behavior change.

Living Security's CEO, Ashley Rose, emphasized the significance of proactive risk mitigation strategies enabled by these integrations. "By leveraging our Technology Alliance Program, organizations can stay one step ahead of cyber threats," Rose stated. "Our industry-leading partnerships empower organizations to identify risks and protect the workforce from cyber incidents effectively, ensuring robust protection against evolving threats."

"The launch of our Technology Alliance Program underscores our commitment to innovation and collaboration in the cybersecurity ecosystem. By bringing together best-in-class technologies, we're enabling organizations to build robust defenses against emerging threats while fostering a culture of security awareness and resilience," said Ashley Rose, CEO of Living Security.

The integrations facilitated by the Technology Alliance Program encompass various aspects of cybersecurity, including:

  • Authentication, Access, and Activity: Analyzes authentication patterns, access attempts, and user activity to enable proactive risk mitigation strategies.
  • Data Security and Privacy: Facilitates proactive risk mitigation strategies by analyzing user behavior and context to safeguard sensitive information and ensure compliance.
  • Endpoint Security: Provides real-time insights into device activity, configurations, and vulnerabilities through seamless integration with endpoint security platforms.
  • Phishing and Email Security: Includes a comprehensive view of social engineering risk by incorporating phishing and email security data to track critical behaviors and mitigate risks effectively.
  • Training: Leverages training events to determine the effectiveness of security awareness and compliance training programs.

Living Security's Technology Alliance Program exemplifies the company's commitment to innovation and collaboration in cybersecurity. By fostering integrations with diverse industry-leading technologies, Living Security empowers organizations to bolster their cybersecurity posture and mitigate human-related risks effectively.

For more information about Living Security's Technology Alliance Program and its integrations, visit https://www.livingsecurity.com/technology-alliance-program.

About Living Security

Living Security, the global leader in human risk management, transforms human risk into proactive defense by quantifying human risk to engage humans with relevant content and communications to change human behavior. Living Security solves the challenges of human risk through risk identification, awareness and training, and risk reduction, all through an integrated platform. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations, including Mastercard, Verizon, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, and Hewlett-Packard. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com.

Contacts

media@livingsecurity.com

Contact Information

David Swanger
VP Marketing
david.swanger@livingsecurity.com
(512) 920-0422

SOURCE: Living Security

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.