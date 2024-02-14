

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democrat Tom Suozzi has won the special election in New York's 3rd Congressional District. Suossi, who previously served three terms in the US House, defeated Republican Mazi Pilip.



With most of the votes tallied, Suozzi won nearly 54 percent, while Pilip had more than 46 percent, reports say.



Nassau County legislator Mazi Pilip conceded defeat and congratulated his rival.



Suozzi will complete the rest of the disgraced former Republican Rep. George Santos' term in the House. Santos was expelled in December over multiple allegations of ethics violations, including corruption, fraud and misuse of campaign funds.



This is seen as a big win for the Democrats in the lower house, where the Republicans' razor-thin majority will become even slimmer.



Without Santos, GOP has 221 Representatives in the current House, while Democratic Party has 213, including Suozzi.



