Mittwoch, 14.02.2024
PR Newswire
14.02.2024 | 13:12
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 14

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

(the "Company")

14 February 2024

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2024

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8734


