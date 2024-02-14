BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 14
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification that Hatem Dowidar, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Vodafone Group Plc with effect from 19 February 2024. Mr Dowidar will also be appointed as a member of the Nominations & Governance Committee of Vodafone Group plc with effect from the same date.
Enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639
14 February 2024
