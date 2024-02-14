Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: 2.000% Umsatzsteigerung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.02.2024 | 13:24
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 14

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification that Hatem Dowidar, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Vodafone Group Plc with effect from 19 February 2024. Mr Dowidar will also be appointed as a member of the Nominations & Governance Committee of Vodafone Group plc with effect from the same date.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639

14 February 2024



Release
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.