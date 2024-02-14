Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Advances Towards Breakeven Milestone - Set to Announce Record Margins and Operational Efficiency for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

Company continues its shift to subscription-based revenue, prioritizing margin improvement and operational efficiency enhancements, on the path to breakeven

Management to announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results at market close on February 20, 2024

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company operating in the remote cardiac monitor sector of consumer healthcare, provided selected preliminary financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2024 results, ended December 31, 2023, that include record gross margins and record operational efficiency.

For the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024, the Company expects to announce:

Record gross margins of 73% compared to the prior year quarter of 57%

Improved operational efficiency, reflected in a reduction in operating expenses of over 30%

The results for our third quarter will demonstrate year-over-year improvements in all key operating metrics- specifically in operational costs and gross margins. Throughout this, we have maintained a strong focus on our goal of achieving positive cash flow and profitability."

Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Biotricity Founder & CEO, said, "In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, we increased our revenues despite the traditionally low seasonal business volumes associated with this quarter. I am proud to note that we had a record month of device sales - a precursor to future technology revenues. This quarter, we advanced towards achieving positive cashflow, emphasized by operational efficiency, margin improvement, and revenue growth. We continued to leverage our data intelligently, pushing the boundaries of operational automation and efficiency, enabling us to enhance our sales force and provide our customers with superior technology and customer service.

Notably, we have surpassed 500 billion heartbeats and helped diagnose over 250,000 patients, a dataset that is supporting our R&D efforts to continuously improve analytics to help drive better patient outcomes. Our ongoing development of our Cardiac AI Cloud aims to provide superior quality data to more physicians and patients alike. Our goal is to create the most efficient Cardiac Cloud to support earlier medical interventions, resulting in substantial healthcare savings for both patients and the healthcare system. Building on this dataset and goal, we are expanding our proprietary cardiac AI technology development to include a suite of predictive monitoring tools for disease profiling to improve patient management and to revolutionize disease prevention within cardiac care.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The Company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

