GHST World, Inc: GHST World Unveils IoTT World: Pioneering the Future of Sports with AI-Enhanced IoT Technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / GHST World (OTC PINK:GHST), a leader in technological innovation and startup acceleration, today announced the launch of IoTT World, a groundbreaking initiative set to redefine the sports industry through the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with advanced artificial intelligence (AI). This new venture aims to transform everyday sports and fitness activities into data-driven experiences, enhancing performance and training with unprecedented precision and insight.

Revolutionizing Sports with Smart Connected Objects

IoTT World specializes in manufacturing smart connected objects, now significantly enhanced by sophisticated AI algorithms. These smart devices, ranging from wearable technology to equipment sensors, are designed to collect, exchange, and intelligently analyze data, offering a new level of interaction and understanding in sports dynamics.

The Power of Data in Sports

Leveraging the global IoT market's potential, projected to be worth USD 2465.26 billion by 2029, IoTT World introduces the Performance in Data (PiD) project. This initiative captures an extensive array of data through GHST Sport Inc.'s Smart Sport Devices (SSDs), analyzed globally with AI and machine learning algorithms to create a comprehensive Big Data platform.

Mission and Vision: A New Era of Sports Analytics

IoTT World's mission is to harness this data, providing valuable insights and a revolutionary athlete selection service. By focusing initially on soccer, the PiD project aims to demonstrate that sports performance is increasingly a matter of precise data rather than subjective opinion. This AI-driven approach targets sports federations, coaches, and scouting professionals, offering a robust database for identifying new talents with objectivity and precision.

Sustainable and Green Technology

In line with GHST World's commitment to sustainability, IoTT World's data centers are certified for environmental sustainability, adopting energy-efficient solutions such as innovative cooling systems and low-consumption servers. This "green" database not only powers the future of sports analytics but does so with minimal environmental impact.

Key Success Factors and Charitable Initiatives

IoTT World's PiD platform stands out as the first and only integrated platform with GHST Sport patented intelligent devices, capable of transmitting exclusive technical gesture parameters (KPIs) more precisely than any other device on the market. Additionally, IoTT World emphasizes charity, pledging donations to the communities of selected non-professional athletes, furthering the positive impact of sports across the globe.

About GHST World

GHST World is a pioneering public trade Startup Accelerator, dedicated to fostering innovation and success in the tech industry. With a diverse portfolio that includes ventures in sports technology, clean energy, art, and IoT, GHST World is at the forefront of driving technological advancements and sustainable solutions.

