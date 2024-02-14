

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems Plc (BA.L), a British arms, security, and aerospace company, announced on Wednesday that it has received necessary regulatory approvals to complete the acquisition of Ball Aerospace, a maker of spacecrafts for defense and space applications.



The company said that Ball Aerospace will add market-leading space and defense capabilities to its portfolio of products and services.



Tom Arseneault, CEO of BAE Systems, said: 'This acquisition underpins our strategy to deliver growth and advance our technology and innovation portfolio in high-priority areas identified in the U.S. National Defense Strategy and the U.S. Intelligence Strategy.'



Ball Aerospace will operate under BAE Systems' U.S. business as a new sector, Space & Mission Systems, led by Dave Kaufman.



Kaufman currently serves as Ball Corp.'s Senior Vice President and the President of Ball Aerospace.



Last year, BAE Systems had announced the acquisition deal with Ball Aerospace business from Ball Corp. (BALL) for around $5.55 billion in cash.



