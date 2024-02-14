Photo Release: OKX Celebrates Unveiling of McLaren F1 Team's MCL38 Race Car for Upcoming Season, Featuring Additional OKX Branding Placements

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company and Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, today celebrated the unveiling of the MCL38 race car which will hit the track for the upcoming 2024 F1 season with new OKX branding on the side pods for 20 races, in addition to other OKX branding placements on the car.

The MCL38 launch follows McLaren F1 Team's release of the 2024 car livery design last month. McLaren's 2024 car livery took inspiration from the OKX-McLaren jointly designed "Stealth Mode" livery revealed in September 2023.

Further details on how OKX and McLaren F1 Team will collaborate to bring fans and enthusiasts closer to the intersection of technology, innovation and speed will be revealed as the season draws closer.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

