OptionMetrics, a leading options database and analytics provider for institutional investors and academic researchers worldwide, has integrated ChatGPT-4 artificial intelligence (AI) into its Woodseer Dividend Forecast Data product used by portfolio managers, equity researchers, traders, and others to assess ex-dividend dates, backtest strategies, and anticipate portfolio income.

The OptionMetrics Woodseer Dividend Forecast Data platform is using GenAI to gather, read, interpret, and summarize company-issued press announcements related to equity, ADR, and ETF dividends in the U.S. and Canada. This information is more efficiently and accurately extracted by AI for analysis by the platform's proprietary, algorithm-based methodology and experienced analysts in generating dividend forecasts, ex-dates, and dividend payments data. The integration of GenAI into the Woodseer Dividend Forecast Data platform significantly reduces analysts' research time by replacing the manual process of tracking and parsing public company announcements on dividend payouts.

"We've leveraged the benefits of ChatGPT-4 to more effectively and efficiently extract dividend information for actionable analysis," said OptionMetrics CEO David Hait, Ph.D. "The addition of artificial intelligence makes the Woodseer Dividend Forecast Data an even more powerful tool for portfolio managers, traders, quantitative researchers, and analysts to test and execute strategies, price and trade options, and assess portfolio income."

Since 1999, OptionMetrics has been the premier provider of historical options and implied volatility data, serving 300+ corporate and academic institutions worldwide. Its IvyDB US options database covers 10,000+ underlying stocks and indices from 1996 onward. OptionMetrics also provides options data for Europe, Asia, Canada; optionable futures data; data on option trading volume on order flows with IvyDB Signed Volume, and implied beta data to assess risk and returns in equities trading, with IvyDB Beta.

OptionMetrics acquired Woodseer Global and Woodseer Dividend Forecast Data in March 2023. Woodseer Dividend Forecast Data is available on a global scale, covering the full European, Asian-Pacific, and Canadian, optionable equity universes, and 32,000+ securities in 100+ countries.

"This is the first of numerous enhancements we've been planning since the acquisition by OptionMetrics that will ultimately benefit Woodseer and OptionMetrics clients," said Woodseer Head of Business Development Ed Dean.

