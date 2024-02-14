Rockwell Automation Announces Direct Air Capture Carbon Removal Credit Agreement With 1PointFive

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Rockwell Automation:

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, is pleased to announce an agreement with 1PointFive to purchase carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits from its Direct Air Capture (DAC) facility under construction in Texas.

Central to Rockwell Automation's purpose is connecting the imagination of people with the potential of technology, to expand human possibility and make the world more connected, more productive, and more sustainable. For more than 120 years, Rockwell's technology and expertise have improved the efficiency of industrial processes, which includes making the most of scarce resources. Our holistic strategy encompasses company-wide sustainability efforts, while also helping our customers and communities be more sustainable and equitable. Rockwell Automation is committed to environmental stewardship and exploring options to accelerate the net zero transition-the primary reason for the partnership.

"We're excited to collaborate with 1PointFive as we take steps toward achieving our company's goal of net-zero, carbon neutrality by 2030," said Tom O'Reilly, vice president, Sustainability, Rockwell Automation. "Every day, we help tens of thousands of global customers achieve productivity and sustainability goals with data-driven solutions. As a global manufacturer, we have the same commitment-to make a positive impact on the world."

Once operational, STRATOS, 1PointFive's DAC facility, will extract carbon dioxide from ambient air directly and can address CO2 emissions from dispersed sources, such as automobile and airplane travel, which is oftentimes difficult to tackle.

The CDR credits from 1PointFive aligns with Rockwell's commitment to support technologies, such as DAC, that can advance sustainability goals by providing a practical, transparent, and durable carbon removal solution.

"We are pleased to support Rockwell Automation's sustainability strategy and demonstrate how Direct Air Capture credits can become a solution to remove emissions from transportation," said Michael Avery, president and general manager, 1PointFive. "This agreement reinforces Direct Air Capture's potential to address emissions from hard-to-decarbonize sources and provides an example that other organizations can follow to further their own climate goals."

About 1PointFive

1PointFive is a Carbon Capture, Utilization and Sequestration (CCUS) company that is working to help curb global temperature rise to 1.5°C by 2050 through the deployment of decarbonization solutions, including Carbon Engineering's Direct Air Capture and AIR TO FUELS solutions alongside geologic sequestration hubs. Visit 1PointFive.com for more information.

