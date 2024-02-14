Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
14.02.2024 | 14:26
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlantic City Electric Celebrates Black History Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Atlantic City Electric:

Black History Month is a time for reflection, celebration, and education around the contributions made by so many Black leaders and visionaries. This month, we'll pay tribute to their rich history through a series of impactful events and discussions with fellow Atlantic City Electric employees.

Atlantic City Electric is a unit of Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC), a Fortune 250 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers. Atlantic City Electric provides safe and reliable energy service to approximately 572,000 customers in southern New Jersey.

To learn more about Atlantic City Electric, visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric's online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting atlanticcityelectric.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/AtlanticCityElectric, and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/AcEleCconnect. Atlantic City Electric's mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/MobileApp.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Atlantic City Electric on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Atlantic City Electric
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/atlantic-city-electric
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Atlantic City Electric



View the original press release on accesswire.com

