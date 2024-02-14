Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQB: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products, today announced that building on its previously announced Industrial cost reductions, additional steps have been taken by the Company, with further savings to be realized.

The Company has completed corporate cost reductions in a variety of functional areas, including wages and selling, general and administrative expenses, which are expected to result in annualized savings of approximately $1.8 million. When combined with the previously announced Industrial cost reductions, annualized savings in aggregate are expected to total approximately $3 million. The Company has taken these actions to better manage its cost structure against macroeconomic conditions that remain challenging and have impacted demand in the Industrial business sector and led to some volatility in order-flow and timing of new customer onboarding. The Company estimates it will incur approximately $450,000 in one-time expenses associated with these reductions.

"We have carefully reviewed each functional capability to ensure we have the right resources in the right places to effectively serve our customers," stated Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "This capability review will better position the Company to manage its resources and may highlight additional areas for efficiency improvements."

