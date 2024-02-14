Whirlpool Corporation Certified Top Employer Europe 2024 for the Seventh Time Running and Top Employer in Italy, France, Germany, Poland and the UK

The company has been recognized among the best employers for its commitment to sustainability, work environment, inclusion and diversity practices

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / With an outstanding score of 87.4%, Whirlpool EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) proudly announces its prestigious achievement as Top Employer Europe 2024 for the seventh consecutive year, being recognized in Italy, France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom.

This accomplishment underscores Whirlpool's unwavering commitment to nurturing a work culture that prioritizes employee well-being, professional development, and inclusivity.

This year, Whirlpool stands out in particular for its remarkable achievements in three crucial domains, emphasizing the company's commitment to sustainable, inclusive and exemplary workplace practices.

"We are proud that the Top Employers Institute has once again recognized our commitment to creating an exceptional work environment for our employees across Europe. Our dedication to empathy and care ensures that they feel valued, heard and understood, fostering a workplace culture that goes beyond professional success and extends to the personal well-being of each team member." Fabio Colombo, Whirlpool EMEA Vice President of Human Resources

Sustainability remains a cornerstone in Whirlpool's 112-year culture, as the company adopts a holistic and innovative approach to seamlessly integrate environmental responsibility, community engagement and social commitment into every aspect of its business operations. This reflects the company's dedicated efforts to create a positive environmental impact, championing sustainable practices.

The company is dedicated to fostering a safe and balanced work environment, prioritizing employee well-being, community support, and collaboration. Inclusion and Diversity are integral values embedded in Whirlpool's strong culture, reflecting the belief that embracing diverse perspectives and ideas is essential for creating value, enriching the organizational culture, and driving success.

Concrete actions include the formation of the Executive Inclusion & Diversity Council and the establishment of voluntary Employee Resource Groups, such as the EMEA Women's Network, Young Professional Network, and EMEA Pride Network. These initiatives underscore Whirlpool's commitment to cultivating a workplace that embraces differences and thrives on inclusivity.

Top Employers Institute is the global authority for the certification of excellence in People Practices. It has certified more than 2,300 organizations in 122 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9 million employees globally. This year, the recognition has been conferred upon 1,286 countries worldwide.

