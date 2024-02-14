McWhorter Foundation: C.K. McWhorter Champions Women Investors As He Races Towards Billions

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the landscape of investment evolves, C.K. McWhorter is leading the charge in championing women investors in the Luxury asset investment classification. Drawing inspiration from legendary investor Warren Buffett, McWhorter sees the untapped potential and significant contributions women can make to the future of investment. In a proactive approach towards further inclusion in the investment world McWhorter has announced an investment opportunity geared towards women and minorities as well as sustainability and social governance driven investors. The investment vehicle and opportunity is said to launch and become open by March 1, 2024.



The most recent insights into women's wealth in America highlight a dynamic and evolving landscape. As of 2023, women's wealth globally was expected to reach $93 trillion, marking a significant shift in the financial landscape and underscoring the increasing economic power of women??. In the United States, women control a third of total household financial assets, amounting to more than $10 trillion. This figure is anticipated to grow substantially as women are projected to control much of the $30 trillion in financial assets held by baby boomers by 2030??.

This shift in wealth distribution is not only a testament to the growing financial influence of women but also indicates changing dynamics in wealth management and investment. Women are increasingly taking on leadership roles, making significant investment decisions, and influencing policy and financial markets as shareholders and corporate board members. However, challenges such as underinvestment and the need for more tailored wealth management solutions remain prevalent. Women investors often seek advice that aligns with their life goals, demonstrating a demand for personalized investment strategies and a deeper understanding of their unique financial needs??.

Warren Buffett, renowned for his insightful commentary on market dynamics, has long highlighted the importance of leveraging talent irrespective of gender. "I have two sisters that are absolutely as smart as I am and better personalities," Buffett asserts. "They were told, 'Marry early and marry well.'" Reflecting on the societal norms of his time, Buffett acknowledges the systemic barriers that have historically sidelined women from investment opportunities.

However, McWhorter is poised to challenge these norms and pave the way for inclusivity in the investment arena. Recognizing the talent and expertise women bring to the table, McWhorter emphasizes the need for diversity in investment decision-making processes. "I believe that women are going to play a major factor in the future of investment," McWhorter asserts. "I look forward to navigating the literacy curves that we may encounter together as minorities generally excluded from these profitable markets."

Moreover, McWhorter's commitment to gender equality extends beyond the boardroom. With two daughters of his own, McWhorter instills in them the belief that while women may at times be different, they are equal in their own right and possess valuable strengths to bring to the table.

Acknowledging the complexities of interpersonal dynamics, McWhorter also recognizes that there have been challenging moments in collaborating with women investors. "Sometimes, there are aspects where we struggle to connect and communicate effectively," McWhorter reflects. "However, I am forever committed to mediating through constructive communication to ensure mutual understanding and collaboration."

While Buffett candidly admits his own past shortcomings in empowering women, he also underscores the transformative impact of integrating diverse perspectives into business operations. "Women are a major reason we will do so well," Buffett emphasized in a 2013 essay for Fortune Magazine. This sentiment echoes McWhorter's commitment to fostering an inclusive investment environment where all voices are heard and valued.

As McWhorter continues to advocate for women's participation in investment ventures, the overarching goal remains clear: to harness the full spectrum of talent and expertise for maximal growth and success. "It's one of the things that makes me optimistic about America," Buffett remarks. "When I look at what we have accomplished using half our talent for a couple of centuries, and now I think of doubling the talent that is effectively employed - or at least has the chance to be - it makes me very optimistic about this country."

In aligning with Buffett's vision and embracing the transformative power of diversity, McWhorter is poised to reshape the investment landscape and drive meaningful change for generations to come.

Women investors are uniquely positioned to seize emerging opportunities in the investment landscape, fueled by a sense of anticipation and eagerness to be involved in ventures traditionally unavailable to them. Historically, women have encountered barriers that limited their access to investment opportunities, but now, as the tides shift towards inclusivity, they are primed to capitalize on these openings. With a keen eye for innovation and a hunger for success, women investors are embracing the chance to participate in ventures that were once out of reach, channeling their enthusiasm into driving meaningful change and shaping the future of the investment arena. As doors open wider to diverse voices and perspectives, women are stepping confidently onto the investment stage, ready to make their mark and carve out their space in the ever-evolving world of finance.

Disclaimer, Disclosure & Legal Notice:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. It is not intended to provide specific recommendations, endorsements, or investment strategies. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice.

Regulatory Considerations:

This press release is not intended to constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offers, sales, or purchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. McWhorter Foundation has not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and may operate under exemptions. Any investment decisions should be made in consultation with appropriate legal and financial advisors, considering the individual circumstances and objectives of potential investors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or suggested by any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, regulatory and legal developments, market conditions, and the outcome of negotiations. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0dc2c64-52b6-4986-bac7-f7be62df0434