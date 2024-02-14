Placentia, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - Today, InVitro International (OTC Pink: IVRO), the 38-year-old pioneer developer and marketer of globally approved NON-Animal test technologies, announced first Quarter FY '24 sales ending December 31, 2023, of $211,625 up 1.1% vs. the same period in FY '23). Profits of $17,667 were ahead 157% vs. losses of $30,963 in FY' 23, same period. IVRO CEO and President, W. Richard Ulmer, stated: "It remains our intention to grow both organically and via M & A activity. To accomplish the latter, we must manage ourselves in a way that shows IVRO continuing as an attractive financial partner despite the challenging economic conditions in recent years. We believe our first FY '24 Quarter results are encouraging."

About InVitro International, Inc.

InVitro International, Inc., headquartered in Placentia, California, was founded in 1985 and is a customer and technology-driven provider of non-animal testing methods. The Company's testing technologies are designed to produce data regarding corrosivity and ocular/dermal irritation, which correlate with animal and human test results. IVRO's technology is commercialized globally through test kits and partner laboratory services.

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to acceptance of the Company's technology by customers or regulatory agencies, changes in market conditions and other competitive factors. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Company Contact:

W. Richard Ulmer

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

(800)246-8487

invitro@invitrointl.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197560

SOURCE: InVitro International