Evergreen Podcasts: Bridechilla Acquisition: Evergreen's Next Big Step in Wedding Planning Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts' acquisition of Bridechilla heralds a new era of wedding planning expertise, expands collection, and continues legacy of excellence from one woman-owned company to another.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Evergreen Podcasts (Evergreen) takes steps to expand its esteemed Wedding Planning collection with the acquisition of Bridechilla and its accompanying podcast. Bridechilla offers a wealth of digital assets that strengthen Evergreen's content library. This strategic move underscores Evergreen's commitment to delivering top-notch content and continues the legacy of excellence from one woman-owned company to another.

Bridechilla, founded by Aleisha McCormack, serves as a digital wedding hub with resources like gift guides, vendor suggestions, a "Wedding Planning Survival Guide," and the Bridechilla podcast to help couples ditch stress and find joy in planning their wedding.

"Aleisha has done a phenomenal job of building a supportive community for brides and grooms. Evergreen is excited to carry on her mission of guiding couples to the altar as 'chill' and drama-free as possible," said Evergreen EVP of Production Brigid Coyne. "We love the Bridechilla brand that Aleisha created and we look forward to expanding it as we relaunch the podcast and extend into other forms of media."

Evergreen's acquisition of the Bridechilla podcast enriches their wedding planning collection, joining established shows like Weddings Unveiled, The Bouquet Toss, and Tales From Behind the Veil. Bridechilla's catalog of over 400 episodes is now available to listeners. Recognizing the demand for wedding planning content, Evergreen Podcasts plans to resume production later this year, with Aleisha staying involved to ensure a smooth transition. Additionally, Evergreen will introduce new hosts and features to build upon the show's success.

About the transition, Aleisha added, "I'm thrilled that Bridechilla found a new home with Evergreen Podcasts, where it can continue to inspire, empower, and entertain 'Chillas' worldwide. I'm eager to see the Bridechilla Community and brand flourish while it continues spreading joy, wisdom, and laughter in the world of weddings and beyond."

Evergreen Podcasts is eager to promote Bridechilla and amp its reach in the wedding planning scene. Keep your bouquet ready for dreamy partnerships on the horizon!

