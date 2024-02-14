Tower Semiconductor Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM & TASE: TSEM) reports today its results for the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter of 2023 Results Overview

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $352 million as compared with $358 million for the third quarter of 2023. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $403 million.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $84 million as compared with $87 million for the third quarter of 2023. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $125 million.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $45 million, as compared with $362 million in the third quarter of 2023 which included $314 million, net, from the Intel merger contract termination. Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $99 million and included $14 million restructuring income, net from the previously disclosed reorganization and restructure of our Japan operations during 2022.

Net profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $54 million, or $0.49 basic and $0.48 diluted earnings per share, as compared with net profit for the third quarter of 2023 of $342 million, or $3.10 basic and $3.07 diluted earnings per share which included $290 million, net from the Intel merger contract termination. Net profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $83 million, or $0.76 basic and $0.75 diluted earnings per share and included $9 million restructuring income, net.

Cash flow generated from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $126 million, as compared with $402 million in the third quarter of 2023 which included the cash proceeds received from Intel following the merger contract termination. Investments in equipment and other fixed assets were $136 million, net for the fourth quarter of 2023 and debt payments made during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 totaled $9 million, net.

Full year 2023 Results Overview

Revenue for the full year of 2023 was $1.42 billion, gross profit was $354 million, operating profit was $547 million and included $314 million, net, from the Intel merger contract termination and $33 million of restructuring income, net, from the reorganization and restructure of our Japan operations during 2022 as noted above. Net profit for the full year of 2023 was $518 million, or $4.70 basic and $4.66 diluted earnings per share and included $290 million, net, due to the payment by Intel of merger contract termination fees and $11 million restructuring income, net.

For the full year of 2022 revenue was $1.68 billion, gross profit was $466 million, operating profit was $312 million and included $10 million, net of restructuring income and net profit was $265 million, or $2.42 basic and $2.39 diluted earnings per share and included $7 million restructuring income, net.

Cash flow generated from operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $677 million and included the cash proceeds received from Intel following the merger contract termination noted above. Investment in fixed assets for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $432 million, net and debt payments made during the year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $32 million, net.

Business Outlook

Tower Semiconductor guides revenue for the first quarter of 2024 to be $325 million, with an upward or downward range of 5%, with a target of notable quarter over quarter growth throughout the year.

Mr. Russell Ellwanger, Chief Executive Officer of Tower Semiconductor, stated: "We left 2023 with multiple powerful doors having been opened, catalyzed through the unrealized merger deal. Tower is in the best position in its history, based upon financial strength, technical offerings, operational performance, and growing capacity, backed by strategic customer partnerships, the strength of which cannot be overstated."

Ellwanger further commented: "We are seeing a rebound in several market segments, driving sequential revenue growth throughout the year."

Japan Earthquake

On January 1st, 2024, there was an earthquake in Japan in a neighboring vicinity of our facilities at Hokuriku. Tower is grateful that no employees suffered any physical harm through this event. Due to state-of-the-art building practices, Tower did not suffer facility structural damage. It did suffer tools damage and scrap of some percentage of work in progress at both factories, as well as cessation of operations. The activities of the Company's dedicated and most capable employees have recovered both factories to full operation with start levels currently to the levels set in the annual plan.

Fab 1 Operational Consolidation

Anticipating shifting market dynamics and customer demand, the Company is actively optimizing its operations, through a strategic consolidation of its 6", Fab 1 activities into its 8", Fab 2 operations. Specifically, a portion of the operations will be seamlessly integrated into Fab 2 facility, ensuring continuity and even greater efficiency in its operations. In parallel, the Company will thoughtfully phase out certain lower margin products to align with its strategic goals and long-term financial model.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology, development, and process platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, displays, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), photonics, and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns two facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), two in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo, a 300mm facility in Agrate, Italy, shared with ST as well as a 300mm capacity corridor in Intel's New Mexico factory. For more information, please visit: www.towersemi.com.

(Financial tables follow)

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 260,664 $ 314,816 $ 340,759 Short-term deposits 790,823 735,382 495,359 Marketable securities 184,960 179,381 169,694 Trade accounts receivable 154,067 150,162 152,935 Inventories 282,688 304,245 302,108 Other current assets 35,956 33,453 34,319 Total current assets 1,709,158 1,717,439 1,495,174 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,155,929 1,062,456 962,258 GOODWILL AND OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 12,115 12,557 14,031 DEFERRED TAX AND OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, NET 41,315 43,342 76,145 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,918,517 $ 2,835,794 $ 2,547,608 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term debt $ 58,952 $ 47,671 $ 62,275 Trade accounts payable 139,128 106,362 150,930 Deferred revenue and customers' advances 18,418 23,745 38,911 Other current liabilities 60,340 80,392 135,272 Total current liabilities 276,838 258,170 387,388 LONG-TERM DEBT 172,611 179,901 210,069 LONG-TERM CUSTOMERS' ADVANCES 25,710 30,285 40,893 DEFERRED TAX AND OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 16,319 18,626 20,717 TOTAL LIABILITIES 491,478 486,982 659,067 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,427,039 2,348,812 1,888,541 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,918,517 $ 2,835,794 $ 2,547,608

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 REVENUES $ 351,711 $ 358,167 $ 403,227 COST OF REVENUES 267,294 271,299 278,501 GROSS PROFIT 84,417 86,868 124,726 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Research and development 20,849 20,176 20,706 Marketing, general and administrative 18,401 18,037 18,880 Restructuring income, net * -- -- (13,592 ) Merger-contract termination fee, net ** -- (313,501 ) -- 39,250 (275,288 ) 25,994 OPERATING PROFIT 45,167 362,156 98,732 FINANCING AND OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET 16,682 9,975 (55 ) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 61,849 372,131 98,677 INCOME TAX EXPENSE, NET (10,130 ) (34,394 ) (12,835 ) NET PROFIT 51,719 337,737 85,842 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest 2,128 4,318 (2,518 ) NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 53,847 $ 342,055 $ 83,324 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.49 $ 3.10 $ 0.76 Weighted average number of shares 110,796 110,302 109,896 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.48 $ 3.07 $ 0.75 Weighted average number of shares 111,308 111,242 110,938 * Restructuring income, net resulted from the previously disclosed reorganization and restructure of our Japan operations during 2022. ** Merger-contract termination fee received from Intel during the third quarter of 2023, net of associated cost. RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT: GAAP NET PROFIT $ 53,847 $ 342,055 $ 83,324 Stock based compensation 6,662 7,898 6,431 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 442 491 510 Restructuring income, net *** -- -- (8,966 ) Merger-contract termination fee, net **** -- (289,988 ) -- ADJUSTED NET PROFIT $ 60,951 $ 60,456 $ 81,299 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.73 *** Restructuring income, net resulted from the previously disclosed reorganization and restructure of our Japan operations during 2022, net of taxes. **** Merger-contract termination fee received from Intel during the third quarter of 2023, net of associated cost and tax.



TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (dollars and share count in thousands, except per share data) Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 REVENUES $ 1,422,680 $ 1,677,614 COST OF REVENUES 1,069,161 1,211,306 GROSS PROFIT 353,519 466,308 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Research and development 79,808 83,911 Marketing, general and administrative 72,454 80,282 Restructuring income, net * (32,506 ) (9,559 ) Merger-contract termination fee, net ** (313,501 ) -- (193,745 ) 154,634 OPERATING PROFIT 547,264 311,674 FINANCING AND OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET 37,578 (19,701 ) PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX 584,842 291,973 INCOME TAX EXPENSE, NET (65,312 ) (25,502 ) NET PROFIT 519,530 266,471 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (1,036 ) (1,902 ) NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 518,494 $ 264,569 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 4.70 $ 2.42 Weighted average number of shares 110,289 109,349 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 4.66 $ 2.39 Weighted average number of shares 111,216 110,754 * Restructuring income, net resulted from the previously disclosed reorganization and restructure of our Japan operations during 2022. ** Merger-contract termination fee received from Intel during the third quarter of 2023, net of associated cost. RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET PROFIT TO ADJUSTED NET PROFIT: GAAP NET PROFIT $ 518,494 $ 264,569 Stock based compensation 27,931 24,215 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,923 2,033 Restructuring income, net *** (11,224 ) (7,056 ) Merger-contract termination fee, net **** (289,988 ) -- ADJUSTED NET PROFIT $ 247,136 $ 283,761 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 2.24 $ 2.60 Diluted $ 2.22 $ 2.56 *** Restructuring income, net resulted from the previously disclosed reorganization and restructure of our Japan operations during 2022, net of taxes. **** Merger-contract termination fee received from Intel during the third quarter of 2023, net of associated cost and tax.

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED SOURCES AND USES REPORT (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 314,816 $ 318,195 $ 390,369 Net cash provided by operating activities * 126,098 402,242 132,750 Investments in property and equipment, net (136,426 ) (101,080 ) (38,186 ) Debt received (repaid) and others, net (8,950 ) 15,493 (11,465 ) Proceeds from an investment in a subsidiary -- -- 6,216 Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance 2,101 (1,537 ) 11,498 Investments in short-term deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net (36,975 ) (318,497 ) (150,423 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 260,664 $ 314,816 $ 340,759 * Merger-contract termination fee received from Intel during the third quarter of 2023, net of cost, in the amount of $313,501 was

included within the net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Year ended

December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 340,759 $ 210,930 Net cash provided by operating activities ** 676,561 529,820 Investments in property and equipment, net (432,184 ) (213,537 ) Debt repaid and others, net (32,346 ) (78,335 ) Proceeds from an investment in a subsidiary 1,932 11,685 Effect of Japanese Yen exchange rate change over cash balance (5,395 ) (3,893 ) Investments in short-term deposits, marketable securities and other assets, net (288,663 ) (115,911 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 260,664 $ 340,759 ** Merger-contract termination fee received from Intel during 2023, net of cost, in the amount of $313,501 was included within the net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2023.







