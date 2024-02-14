Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: 2.000% Umsatzsteigerung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851745 | ISIN: US88579Y1010 | Ticker-Symbol: MMM
Tradegate
14.02.24
17:02 Uhr
86,53 Euro
-0,02
-0,02 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
3M COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,6186,6317:12
86,6186,6717:12
ACCESSWIRE
14.02.2024 | 15:38
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

America's Top Young Scientist and 3M Leaders Participate in Black History Month Discussion With STEM Youth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / 3M

Originally published on 3M News Center

In honor of Black History Month, 3M recently welcomed more than 30 St. Paul, Minnesota, STEM high school students to its campus to learn from America's Top Young Scientist, Heman Bekele, and several 3M technical leaders about their experiences, challenges and inspirations during their careers.

Heman, who was named the winner of 3M's Young Scientist Challenge in October 2023 for his skin-cancer treating soap, attended virtually and shared his experience about seeking support outside of school and family, his commitment to time management, and the importance of curiosity. The audience, who were mostly students of color, were able to engage with Heman and ask questions about his failures, perseverance, and resilience.

The event was organized by the 3M Black Leadership Advancement Coalition (BLAC) whose mission is to accelerate the inclusion and advancement of diverse talent at 3M to reflect our diverse markets and grow our business by attracting, developing and retaining Black talent.

After Heman's talk, the high schoolers had a chance to hear from a panel of 3M Black scientists and engineers. The panelists spoke about their roles at 3M and the benefits of having a scientific background in business and management positions. The group also discussed challenging experiences of representation they've encountered, but emphasized the importance of friends, allies, and a likeminded community for support.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3M on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3M
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3m
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3M



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.