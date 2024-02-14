

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crypto market capitalization jumped more than 4 percent, shrugging off disappointment over the hotter-than-expected CPI readings for January from the U.S. Bitcoin re-entered the $1 trillion market cap for the first time since December 2021.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $1.93 trillion, versus $1.83 trillion a day earlier. No cryptocurrency among the top 100 is currently trading with overnight losses of more than a percent. The strong rally has helped the crypto asset class maintain the fifth rank in the global ranking of all assets published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Bitcoin touched a high of $51,809.21 earlier in the trade. The first cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $51716.69, just 25 percent below the all-time high recorded in November 2021. Amidst the strong rally, Bitcoin's crypto market dominance has increased to 52.65 percent, from 52.33 percent a day earlier. Bitcoin continues to maintain the tenth position in the ranking of individual assets published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Bitcoin's surge comes amidst the continuous flows to Bitcoin Spot ETFs over the past few days. Data from Farside Investors shows net inflows on Tuesday at $631 million, versus $493 million on Monday and $542 million on Friday.



The net cumulative Bitcoin Spot ETF flows surpassed $3.8 billion on February 13. Considering the cumulative outflows of $6.6 billion from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the gross inflows to the 9 Bitcoin Spot ETFs that debuted on January 11 exceeded $10.33 billion.



iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped the list with cumulative inflows of $4.6 billion, followed by Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust (FBTC) that witnessed cumulative inflows of $3.3 billion.



Ethereum (ETH) added 4.8 percent overnight to trade at $2,765.30.



Solana (SOL) has jumped 5.7 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $117.81.



BNB (BNB) gained 3.1 percent overnight and is now trading at $333.24.



Despite overnight gains of 2.7 percent, XRP continues to trade with losses over the 30-day and 90-day horizon. The cryptocurrency's current price is $0.5354.



8th ranked Cardano (ADA) added 6 percent overnight whereas 9th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) has rallied more than 4 percent. Dogecoin (DOGE) regained the 10th rank overall with an overnight rally of more than 2 percent.



45th ranked Sei (SEI) dazzled with an overnight surge of more than 19 percent. 61st ranked Dymension (DYM) followed with gains of more than 15 percent in the past 24 hours. 29th ranked Stacks (STX), 75th ranked Blur (BLUR), 71st ranked Pyth Network (PYTH) and 40th ranked VeChain (VET), have all rallied more than 10 percent in the past 24 hours.



With the strong rally, the crypto asset class has outperformed major asset classes which have been impacted by the CPI shocker from the U.S. Global stock market performance remains muted as the higher-than-expected CPI readings have forced markets to reconcile to a further delay by the Federal Reserve in cutting interest rates.



Data released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed headline annual CPI cooling to 3.1 percent, from 3.4 percent in the previous month. Markets had expected it to fall to 2.9 percent. The core component thereof, which was seen falling to 3.7 percent, however remained steady at 3.9 percent. Headline month-on-month inflation, which was expected to be steady at 0.2 percent, increased to 0.3 percent whereas its core component which was expected to be steady at 0.3 percent increased to 0.4 percent.



The CME FedWatch tool also reflected the disappointment, with the expected probability of a rate cut in the March FOMC review falling to 8.5 percent, from 9 percent a day earlier, 19 percent a week earlier and a whopping 81 percent a month earlier. Despite higher interest rates boding ill for cryptocurrencies, the euphoria of the spectacular ETF flows and the anticipation of the Bitcoin halving event have triggered a frenzy in crypto sphere.



