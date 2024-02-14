

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after three days of treatment.



The Pentagon said in a press release that following consultation with medical staff, Austin was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Tuesday at approximately 3:30 pm.



He is recovering well and resumed his full functions and duties within two hours, it added.



The Deputy Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the White House, and Congress have been notified of the latest development.



The Department of Defense said that on the advice of his doctors, Secretary Austin will recuperate and perform his duties remotely from home for a period before returning to work at the Pentagon later this week.



He has full access to the unclassified and classified communications systems necessary to perform his duties.



Secretary Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Feb. 11 with discomfort and concern from a bladder issue related to his prostate cancer surgery in December. His condition indicated a need for close monitoring by the critical care team and supportive care. His diagnostic evaluation identified the cause of his bladder issue and it was corrected with non-surgical procedures on Monday.



The Department of Defense made it clear that the bladder issue was not related to his cancer diagnosis and will have 'no effect on his excellent cancer prognosis'.



