TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Result of AGM 14-Feb-2024 / 15:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TUI AG ("TUI AG") Result of AGM 26,89 % of the share capital of the Company was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting of TUI AG on Tuesday 13 February 2024. This includes the absentee votes. The Annual General Meeting has approved all resolution proposals for the items on the agenda - the full results are given below. % of Issued Share Capital VOTES VOTES VOTES VOTES FOR AGAINST TOTAL Voted WITHHELD % % 1 Financial statements as of 30 September No resolution required 2023 and reports 2 Approval of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2023 2.1 Sebastian Ebel (CEO) 130,170,091 96.80 4,301,177 3.20 134,471,268 26.50 1,933,785 2.2 David Burling 130,189,335 96.80 4,309,924 3.20 134,499,259 26.51 1,927,691 2.3 Mathias Kiep 130,213,201 96.81 4,297,077 3.19 134,510,278 26.51 1,909,194 2.4 Peter Krueger 130,155,837 96.82 4,278,274 3.18 134,434,111 26.49 1,992,569 2.5 Sybille Reiß 130,162,740 96.81 4,286,981 3.19 134,449,721 26.50 1,973,736 2.6 Frank Rosenberger 130,108,156 96.83 4,259,437 3.17 134,367,593 26.48 2,059,269 3 Approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2023 3.1 Dr. Dieter Zetsche (Chairman) 117,822,607 87.63 16,638,320 12.37 134,460,927 26.50 1,965,794 3.2 Frank Jakobi (Deputy Chairman) 124,999,001 93.07 9,310,969 6.93 134,309,970 26.47 2,116,582 3.3 Ingrid-Helen Arnold 125,011,833 93.06 9,317,744 6.94 134,329,577 26.47 2,097,162 3.4 Sonja Austermühle 124,936,204 93.07 9,299,730 6.93 134,235,934 26.45 2,191,004 3.5 Christian Baier 124,947,539 93.10 9,267,237 6.90 134,214,776 26.45 2,211,162 3.6 Andreas Barczewski 124,915,123 93.08 9,286,094 6.92 134,201,217 26.45 2,225,692 3.7 Peter Bremme 124,908,472 93.06 9,314,257 6.94 134,222,729 26.45 2,204,181 3.8 María Garaña Corces 124,891,674 93.05 9,322,615 6.95 134,214,289 26.45 2,212,511 3.9 Dr Jutta A. Dönges 124,907,266 93.05 9,331,774 6.95 134,239,040 26.45 2,187,760 3.10 Prof Dr Edgar Ernst 117,465,995 87.51 16,764,866 12.49 134,230,861 26.45 2,195,899 3.11 Wolfgang Flintermann 124,971,889 93.07 9,302,300 6.93 134,274,189 26.46 2,152,761 3.12 Stefan Heinemann 124,891,613 93.08 9,279,363 6.92 134,170,976 26.44 2,252,068 3.13 Janina Kugel 124,867,121 93.07 9,301,592 6.93 134,168,713 26.44 2,257,611 3.14 Coline Lucille McConville 124,843,794 93.03 9,348,025 6.97 134,191,819 26.45 2,234,226 3.15 Helena Murano 124,846,408 93.05 9,322,775 6.95 134,169,183 26.44 2,257,717 3.16 Mark Muratovic 124,887,533 93.04 9,340,723 6.96 134,228,256 26.45 2,197,894 3.17 Anette Strempel 124,931,847 93.07 9,299,530 6.93 134,231,377 26.45 2,195,573 3.18 Joan Trían Riu 119,462,187 92.70 9,402,384 7.30 128,864,571 25.40 2,186,144 3.19 Tanja Viehl 124,929,930 93.07 9,307,692 6.93 134,237,622 26.45 2,189,328 3.20 Stefan Weinhofer 124,965,887 93.10 9,268,271 6.90 134,234,158 26.45 2,192,562 4 Appointment of the auditor 133,620,235 99.54 622,904 0.46 134,243,139 26.46 2,140,805 Creation of Authorised Capital 2024/I with the authorisation to disapply 5 pre-emption rights (new article 4 (5) of 126,786,914 94.23 7,769,922 5.77 134,556,836 26.52 1,869,459 the Charter), cancellation Authorised Capital 2018 and 2022/I; amendment to the Charter Creation of Authorised Capital 2024/II with the authorisation to disapply 6 pre-emption rights (new article 4 (7) of 123,987,396 92.12 10,600,003 7.88 134,587,399 26.52 1,839,470 the Charter), cancellation Authorised Capital 2022/II; amendment to the Charter Authorisation for convertible bonds/ bonds with warrants with the option to disapply pre-emption rights and creation 7 of Conditional Capital 2024 (new article 125,396,976 93.22 9,117,833 6.78 134,514,809 26.51 1,912,141 4 (6) of the Charter), cancellation Conditional Capitals 2016, Economic Stabilisation Fund Silent Participation I, 2022/I and 2022/II; amendment to the Charter 8 Election of Supervisory Board members 8.1 Ingrid-Helen Arnold 128,910,266 96.99 4,006,423 3.01 132,916,689 26.19 3,506,892 8.2 María Garaña Corces 128,876,591 96.96 4,044,100 3.04 132,920,691 26.19 3,505,163 8.3 Coline Lucille McConville 126,022,386 94.76 6,966,966 5.24 132,989,352 26.21 3,437,211 8.4 Joan Trían Riu 121,515,946 91.46 11,342,435 8.54 132,858,381 26.18 3,568,451 9 Approval of the remuneration report for 117,872,370 87.53 16,794,002 12.47 134,666,372 26.54 1,753,233 the financial year that ended on 30 September 2023 10 118,366,770 88.94 14,718,617 11.06 133,085,387 26.23 3,339,866 Approval of the remuneration system for the Executive Board 11 Cancellation of admission of the TUI AG 133,400,614 98.35 2,236,438 1.65 135,637,052 26.73 783,710 shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange

General Notes:

1. Votes 'Withheld' are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

2. Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

