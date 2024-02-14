Anzeige
TUI AG: Result of AGM

DJ TUI AG: Result of AGM 

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: Result of AGM 
14-Feb-2024 / 15:17 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TUI AG 
("TUI AG") 
 
Result of AGM 
26,89 % of the share capital of the Company was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting of TUI AG on Tuesday 
13 February 2024. This includes the absentee votes. 
The Annual General Meeting has approved all resolution proposals for the items on the agenda - the full results are 
given below. 
 
                                                   % of 
                                                   Issued 
                                                   Share 
                                                   Capital 
                            VOTES       VOTES      VOTES        VOTES 
                            FOR        AGAINST     TOTAL    Voted  WITHHELD 
                                  %        % 
1       Financial statements as of 30 September No resolution required 
       2023 and reports 
2       Approval of the actions of the Executive Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2023 
2.1      Sebastian Ebel (CEO)           130,170,091 96.80 4,301,177 3.20 134,471,268 26.50  1,933,785 
2.2      David Burling              130,189,335 96.80 4,309,924 3.20 134,499,259 26.51  1,927,691 
2.3      Mathias Kiep               130,213,201 96.81 4,297,077 3.19 134,510,278 26.51  1,909,194 
2.4      Peter Krueger              130,155,837 96.82 4,278,274 3.18 134,434,111 26.49  1,992,569 
2.5      Sybille Reiß               130,162,740 96.81 4,286,981 3.19 134,449,721 26.50  1,973,736 
2.6      Frank Rosenberger            130,108,156 96.83 4,259,437 3.17 134,367,593 26.48  2,059,269 
3       Approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board for the financial year that ended on 30 September 2023 
3.1      Dr. Dieter Zetsche (Chairman)      117,822,607 87.63 16,638,320 12.37 134,460,927 26.50  1,965,794 
3.2      Frank Jakobi (Deputy Chairman)      124,999,001 93.07 9,310,969 6.93 134,309,970 26.47  2,116,582 
3.3      Ingrid-Helen Arnold           125,011,833 93.06 9,317,744 6.94 134,329,577 26.47  2,097,162 
3.4      Sonja Austermühle            124,936,204 93.07 9,299,730 6.93 134,235,934 26.45  2,191,004 
3.5      Christian Baier             124,947,539 93.10 9,267,237 6.90 134,214,776 26.45  2,211,162 
3.6      Andreas Barczewski            124,915,123 93.08 9,286,094 6.92 134,201,217 26.45  2,225,692 
3.7      Peter Bremme               124,908,472 93.06 9,314,257 6.94 134,222,729 26.45  2,204,181 
3.8      María Garaña Corces           124,891,674 93.05 9,322,615 6.95 134,214,289 26.45  2,212,511 
3.9      Dr Jutta A. Dönges            124,907,266 93.05 9,331,774 6.95 134,239,040 26.45  2,187,760 
3.10     Prof Dr Edgar Ernst           117,465,995 87.51 16,764,866 12.49 134,230,861 26.45  2,195,899 
3.11     Wolfgang Flintermann           124,971,889 93.07 9,302,300 6.93 134,274,189 26.46  2,152,761 
3.12     Stefan Heinemann             124,891,613 93.08 9,279,363 6.92 134,170,976 26.44  2,252,068 
3.13     Janina Kugel               124,867,121 93.07 9,301,592 6.93 134,168,713 26.44  2,257,611 
3.14     Coline Lucille McConville        124,843,794 93.03 9,348,025 6.97 134,191,819 26.45  2,234,226 
3.15     Helena Murano              124,846,408 93.05 9,322,775 6.95 134,169,183 26.44  2,257,717 
3.16     Mark Muratovic              124,887,533 93.04 9,340,723 6.96 134,228,256 26.45  2,197,894 
3.17     Anette Strempel             124,931,847 93.07 9,299,530 6.93 134,231,377 26.45  2,195,573 
3.18     Joan Trían Riu              119,462,187 92.70 9,402,384 7.30 128,864,571 25.40  2,186,144 
3.19     Tanja Viehl               124,929,930 93.07 9,307,692 6.93 134,237,622 26.45  2,189,328 
3.20     Stefan Weinhofer             124,965,887 93.10 9,268,271 6.90 134,234,158 26.45  2,192,562 
4       Appointment of the auditor        133,620,235 99.54 622,904  0.46 134,243,139 26.46  2,140,805 
       Creation of Authorised Capital 2024/I 
       with the authorisation to disapply 
5       pre-emption rights (new article 4 (5) of 126,786,914 94.23 7,769,922 5.77 134,556,836 26.52  1,869,459 
       the Charter), cancellation Authorised 
       Capital 2018 and 2022/I; amendment to 
       the Charter 
       Creation of Authorised Capital 2024/II 
       with the authorisation to disapply 
6       pre-emption rights (new article 4 (7) of 123,987,396 92.12 10,600,003 7.88 134,587,399 26.52  1,839,470 
       the Charter), cancellation Authorised 
       Capital 2022/II; amendment to the 
       Charter 
 
       Authorisation for convertible bonds/ 
       bonds with warrants with the option to 
       disapply pre-emption rights and creation 
7       of Conditional Capital 2024 (new article 125,396,976 93.22 9,117,833 6.78 134,514,809 26.51  1,912,141 
       4 (6) of the Charter), cancellation 
       Conditional Capitals 2016, Economic 
       Stabilisation Fund Silent Participation 
       I, 2022/I and 2022/II; amendment to the 
       Charter 
 
8 
       Election of Supervisory Board members 
8.1      Ingrid-Helen Arnold           128,910,266 96.99 4,006,423 3.01 132,916,689 26.19  3,506,892 
8.2      María Garaña Corces           128,876,591 96.96 4,044,100 3.04 132,920,691 26.19  3,505,163 
8.3      Coline Lucille McConville        126,022,386 94.76 6,966,966 5.24 132,989,352 26.21  3,437,211 
8.4      Joan Trían Riu              121,515,946 91.46 11,342,435 8.54 132,858,381 26.18  3,568,451 
 
9       Approval of the remuneration report for 117,872,370 87.53 16,794,002 12.47 134,666,372 26.54  1,753,233 
       the financial year that ended on 30 
       September 2023 
 
10                           118,366,770 88.94 14,718,617 11.06 133,085,387 26.23  3,339,866 
       Approval of the remuneration system for 
       the Executive Board 
 
11      Cancellation of admission of the TUI AG 133,400,614 98.35 2,236,438 1.65 135,637,052 26.73  783,710 
       shares to trading on the London Stock 
       Exchange

General Notes:

1. Votes 'Withheld' are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

2. Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG505 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  303808 
EQS News ID:  1837355 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1837355&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2024 09:17 ET (14:17 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
