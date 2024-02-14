Lexitas Announces Appointment of Sriram Venkateswaran as Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sriram ('Sri") Venkateswaran as Chief Financial Officer.

"Sri is an outstanding senior finance executive, and we are thrilled to have him on the Lexitas Team" said Gary Buckland, CEO of Lexitas. "Sri has over 20 years of global executive operating experience in Fortune 200 and private equity-owned firms. He is a results-driven Finance and Strategy leader, and we look forward to working with Sri to advance our value creation and achieve our long-term objectives."

Prior to joining Lexitas, Sri served as the Chief Financial Officer at Everise, a $450 million revenue business process outsourcing services provider and a Brookfield-Warburg Pincus portfolio company focused on the global IT/BPO/CX sector with over 17,000 employees across the globe. While at Everise, he oversaw the end-to-end finance functions and headed up all aspects of the company's financial performance while ensuring the integrity of internal and external reporting. While championing best-in-class FP&A practices and reporting dashboards, he also led process transformation and worked closely with the board, investors and lenders on the company's business plan, performance, and risks.

Prior to Everise, Sri was the CFO for APAC & Japan at Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), where he led the overall financial strategy for the region. He previously spent eight years at Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH), ultimately serving as CFO for their BPO segment, a $2.5 billion revenue business with 70,000 people across 30 countries. His earlier career experience was spent in senior finance-focused roles across the financial service industry including at Citigroup and AIG.

Sri holds an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management and is an alumnus of The Wharton School.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

