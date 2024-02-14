PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) today reported fourth quarter 2023 GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.20, up 39.5% versus the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.54, up 18.5% versus the same quarter a year ago. Fourth quarter sales were $2.53 billion and cash from operations was $686 million. Full year 2023 GAAP earnings per diluted share was $4.53, up 30.9% versus full year 2022. Full year adjusted earnings per diluted share were $5.92, up 21.8% versus full year 2022. Total 2023 sales were $9.68 billion and cash from operations was a record high of $1.20 billion.

"The Wabtec team delivered a strong finish to 2023 as evidenced by higher sales, margin expansion, increased earnings and improved cash flow," said Rafael Santana, Wabtec's President and CEO. "Strong demand for our products in North America and international markets, combined with our team's relentless focus on execution and delivering for our customers resulted in a year that exceeded our expectations.

"We remain committed to our capital deployment strategy to maximize shareholder returns. We invested for future growth, executed on two strategic acquisitions and returned over $530 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. And based on our strong performance in 2023 and confidence in the future, our Board of Directors recently reauthorized our stock buyback program to refresh the amount available to $1.0 billion and approved a 17.6% increase in our quarterly dividend.

"Looking ahead, with robust international activity and a strong order pipeline, Wabtec is well-positioned to drive profitable growth in 2024 and beyond. Our differentiated portfolio is aligned to solving our customers' most pressing needs and making rail the safest and most efficient way to move people and goods across land. Wabtec's products and technologies will enable us to capitalize on these trends and drive profitable growth and increase long-term shareholder value."

2023 Fourth Quarter Consolidated Results

Wabtec Corporation Consolidated Financial Results $ in millions except earnings per share and percentages; margin change in percentage points (pts) Fourth Quarter 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $2,526 $2,306 9.5 % GAAP Gross Margin 30.3 % 28.3 % 2.0 pts Adjusted Gross Margin 30.8 % 29.6 % 1.2 pts GAAP Operating Margin 12.2 % 10.7 % 1.5 pts Adjusted Operating Margin 17.0 % 15.3 % 1.7 pts GAAP Diluted EPS $1.20 $0.86 39.5 % Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.54 $1.30 18.5 % Cash Flow from Operations $686 $410 $276 Operating Cash Flow Conversion 182 % 147 %

Sales increased 9.5% compared to the year-ago quarter driven by increased sales across the Freight and Transit segments.

GAAP gross margin was higher than prior year at 30.3% and adjusted gross margin was higher than the prior year at 30.8%. Both GAAP and adjusted gross margin benefited from higher sales, improved price/mix and productivity.

GAAP operating margin was higher than the prior year at 12.2% and adjusted operating margin was higher than the prior year at 17.0%. Both GAAP and adjusted operating margins benefited from higher gross margin and lower SG&A and Engineering expenses as a percentage of sales.

GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS increased from the year-ago quarter primarily due to higher sales and margin expansion, partially offset by increased interest expense. GAAP EPS also benefited from a gain resulting from a change of ownership interest of an assembly joint venture.

2023 Fourth Quarter Freight Segment Results

Wabtec Corporation Freight Segment Financial Results Net sales $ in millions; margin change in percentage points (pts) Fourth Quarter 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $1,798 $1,669 7.7 % GAAP Gross Margin 31.0 % 28.9 % 2.1 pts Adjusted Gross Margin 31.3 % 29.4 % 1.9 pts GAAP Operating Margin 13.7 % 12.5 % 1.2 pts Adjusted Operating Margin 19.3 % 17.0 % 2.3 pts

Freight segment sales for the fourth quarter were up 7.7%, driven by double-digit growth in Services and Components.

GAAP operating margin and adjusted operating margin benefited from strong gross margin gains and lower SG&A and Engineering expenses as a percent of sales.

2023 Fourth Quarter Transit Segment Results

Wabtec Corporation Transit Segment Financial Results Net sales $ in millions; margin change in percentage points (pts) Fourth Quarter 2023 2022 Change Net Sales $728 $637 14.3 % GAAP Gross Margin 28.4 % 26.7 % 1.7 pts Adjusted Gross Margin 29.4 % 30.3 % (0.9 pts) GAAP Operating Margin 11.9 % 9.9 % 2.0 pts Adjusted Operating Margin 14.9 % 14.8 % 0.1 pts

Transit segment sales for the fourth quarter were up 14.3% due to strong OE and aftermarket sales.

GAAP and adjusted operating margins were up as a result of higher sales and savings related to Integration 2.0, partially offset by unfavorable product mix. GAAP operating margin also benefited from lower year-over-year restructuring expense.

Backlog

Wabtec Corporation Consolidated Backlog Comparison Backlog $ in millions December 31, 2023 2022 Change 12-Month Backlog $7,457 $6,760 10.3 % Total Backlog $21,999 $22,441 (2.0) %

The Company's 12-month and multi-year backlogs continue to provide strong visibility. At the end of the fourth quarter, the 12-month backlog was $697 million higher than the prior year. And at December 31, 2023, the multi-year backlog was $442 million lower than the same time a year ago and excluding foreign currency exchange, the multi-year backlog decreased $645 million, down 2.9%.

Cash Flow and Liquidity Summary

During the fourth quarter, the Company generated cash from operations of $686 million versus $410 million in the year ago period. Cash flow from operations benefited from higher earnings and improved working capital management.

At the end of the quarter, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $620 million and total debt of $4.07 billion. At December 31, 2023 the Company's total available liquidity was $2.12 billion, which includes cash and cash equivalents plus $1.50 billion available under current credit facilities.

The Company repurchased $157 million of Wabtec shares in the fourth quarter, bringing the full year total to $409 million.

During the fourth quarter, Wabtec acquired the remaining 50% of the Company's joint venture, Lokomotiv Kurastyru Zauyty (LKZ), for $81 million, net of cash received.

Wabtec's Board of Directors reauthorized the Company's stock buyback program to refresh the amount available to $1.0 billion. The Board of Directors also increased the quarterly dividend by 17.6% and declared a regular quarterly common dividend of 20 cents per share, payable on March 8, 2024 to holders of record on February 23, 2024.

2024 Financial Guidance

Wabtec issues 2024 financial guidance with sales expected to be in a range of $10.05 billion to $10.35 billion and adjusted earnings per diluted share to be in a range of $6.50 to $6.90.

For full year 2024, Wabtec expects strong cash flow generation with operating cash flow conversion of greater than 90 percent.

Forecasted GAAP Earnings Reconciliation

Wabtec is not presenting a quantitative reconciliation of our forecasted GAAP earnings per diluted share to forecasted adjusted earnings per diluted share in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exemption provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Wabtec is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the impact and timing of restructuring-related and other charges, including acquisition-related expenses and the outcome of certain regulatory, legal and tax matters. The financial impact of these items is uncertain and is dependent on various factors, including timing, and could be material to our Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is revolutionizing the way the world moves for future generations. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec's website at www.wabteccorp.com.

Information about non-GAAP Financial Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Wabtec's earnings release and 2024 financial guidance mentions certain non-GAAP financial performance measures, including adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating margin, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted income from operations, adjusted interest and other expense, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share and operating cash flow conversion. Wabtec defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is further adjusted for restructuring costs. Wabtec defines operating cash flow conversion as net cash provided by operating activities divided by net income plus depreciation and amortization including deferred debt cost amortization. While Wabtec believes these are useful supplemental measures for investors, they are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operations, or any other items calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release have inherent material limitations as performance measures because they add back certain expenses incurred by the Company to GAAP financial measures, resulting in those expenses not being taken into account in the applicable non-GAAP financial measure. Because not all companies use identical calculations, Wabtec's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Included in this release are reconciliation tables that provide details about how adjusted results relate to GAAP results.

This communication contains "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than historical facts, including statements regarding Wabtec's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; Wabtec's expectations about future sales, earnings and cash conversion and statements regarding macro-economic conditions and evolving production and demand conditions; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "overestimate," "underestimate," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "continue," "target" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions, including the impacts of tax and tariff programs, inflation, supply chain disruptions, foreign currency exchange, and industry consolidation; (2) changes in the financial condition or operating strategies of Wabtec's customers; (3) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from acquisitions and potential failure to realize synergies and other anticipated benefits of acquisitions, including as a result of integrating acquired targets into Wabtec; (4) inability to retain and hire key personnel; (5) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (6) changes in the expected timing of projects; (7) a decrease in freight or passenger rail traffic; (8) an increase in manufacturing costs; (9) actions by third parties, including government agencies; (10) the impacts of epidemics, pandemics, or similar public health crises on the global economy and, in particular, our customers, suppliers and end-markets, (11) potential disruptions, instability, and volatility in global markets as a result of global military action, acts of terrorism or armed conflict, including from the imposition of economic sanctions on Russia resulting from the invasion of Ukraine; (12) cybersecurity and data protection risks and (13) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Wabtec's reports filed with the SEC, including Wabtec's annual report on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Wabtec does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 2,526 $ 2,306 $ 9,677 $ 8,362 Cost of sales (1,762 ) (1,654 ) (6,733 ) (5,822 ) Gross profit 764 652 2,944 2,540 Gross profit as a % of Net Sales 30.3 % 28.3 % 30.4 % 30.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (296 ) (272 ) (1,139 ) (1,029 ) Engineering expenses (61 ) (60 ) (218 ) (209 ) Amortization expense (99 ) (73 ) (321 ) (291 ) Total operating expenses (456 ) (405 ) (1,678 ) (1,529 ) Operating expenses as a % of Net Sales 18.1 % 17.5 % 17.3 % 18.3 % Income from operations 308 247 1,266 1,011 Income from operations as a % of Net Sales 12.2 % 10.7 % 13.1 % 12.1 % Interest expense, net (55 ) (51 ) (218 ) (186 ) Other (expense) income, net 27 14 44 29 Income before income taxes 280 210 1,092 854 Income tax expense (63 ) (51 ) (267 ) (213 ) Effective tax rate 22.6 % 24.3 % 24.5 % 25.0 % Net income 217 159 825 641 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2 ) (1 ) (10 ) (8 ) Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 215 $ 158 $ 815 $ 633 Earnings Per Common Share Basic Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 1.20 $ 0.87 $ 4.54 $ 3.46 Diluted Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 1.20 $ 0.86 $ 4.53 $ 3.46 Basic 178.0 181.0 178.8 182.2 Diluted 178.8 181.7 179.5 182.8 Segment Information Freight Net Sales $ 1,798 $ 1,669 $ 6,962 $ 6,012 Freight Income from Operations $ 246 $ 209 $ 1,071 $ 864 Freight Operating Margin 13.7 % 12.5 % 15.4 % 14.4 % Transit Net Sales $ 728 $ 637 $ 2,715 $ 2,350 Transit Income from Operations $ 86 $ 63 $ 289 $ 231 Transit Operating Margin 11.9 % 9.9 % 10.7 % 9.8 % Backlog Information (Note: 12-month is a sub-set of total) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Freight Total $ 17,831 $ 17,614 $ 18,641 Transit Total 4,168 3,869 3,800 Wabtec Total $ 21,999 $ 21,483 $ 22,441 Freight 12-Month $ 5,450 $ 5,282 $ 4,901 Transit 12-Month 2,007 1,809 1,859 Wabtec 12-Month $ 7,457 $ 7,091 $ 6,760

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 In millions Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 620 $ 541 Receivables, net 1,684 1,519 Inventories, net 2,284 2,034 Other current assets 267 233 Total current assets 4,855 4,327 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,485 1,429 Goodwill 8,780 8,508 Other intangible assets, net 3,205 3,402 Other noncurrent assets 663 850 Total assets $ 18,988 $ 18,516 Current liabilities $ 4,056 $ 3,467 Long-term debt 3,288 3,751 Long-term liabilities - other 1,120 1,151 Total liabilities 8,464 8,369 Shareholders' equity 10,487 10,102 Noncontrolling interest 37 45 Total shareholders' equity 10,524 10,147 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 18,988 $ 18,516

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 In millions Operating activities Net income $ 825 $ 641 Non-cash expense 473 506 Receivables (195 ) (52 ) Inventories (58 ) (368 ) Accounts Payable (58 ) 306 Other assets and liabilities 214 5 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,201 1,038 Net cash used for investing activities (492 ) (235 ) Net cash used for financing activities (633 ) (708 ) Effect of changes in currency exchange rates 3 (27 ) Increase in cash 79 68 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 541 473 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 620 $ 541

Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Fourth Quarter 2023 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 2,526 $ 764 $ (456 ) $ 308 $ (28 ) $ (63 ) $ 217 $ (2 ) $ 215 $ 1.20 Restructuring and Portfolio Optimization costs - 13 34 47 - (9 ) 38 - 38 $ 0.21 Gain on LKZ Investment - - - - (35 ) - (35 ) - (35 ) $ (0.19 ) Non-cash Amortization expense - - 76 76 - (18 ) 58 - 58 $ 0.32 Adjusted Results $ 2,526 $ 777 $ (346 ) $ 431 $ (63 ) $ (90 ) $ 278 $ (2 ) $ 276 $ 1.54 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 178.8 Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Fourth Quarter Year-to-Date 2023 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 9,677 $ 2,944 $ (1,678 ) $ 1,266 $ (174 ) $ (267 ) $ 825 $ (10 ) $ 815 $ 4.53 Restructuring and Portfolio Optimization costs - 38 41 79 - (17 ) 62 - 62 $ 0.34 Gain on LKZ Investment - - - - (35 ) - (35 ) - (35 ) $ (0.19 ) Non-cash Amortization expense - - 298 298 - (74 ) 224 - 224 $ 1.24 Adjusted Results $ 9,677 $ 2,982 $ (1,339 ) $ 1,643 $ (209 ) $ (358 ) $ 1,076 $ (10 ) $ 1,066 $ 5.92 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 179.5

Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Fourth Quarter 2022 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 2,306 $ 652 $ (405 ) $ 247 $ (37 ) $ (51 ) $ 159 $ (1 ) $ 158 $ 0.86 Restructuring costs - 31 1 32 - (8 ) 24 - 24 $ 0.14 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 73 73 - (19 ) 54 - 54 $ 0.30 Adjusted Results $ 2,306 $ 683 $ (331 ) $ 352 $ (37 ) $ (78 ) $ 237 $ (1 ) $ 236 $ 1.30 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 181.7 Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Fourth Quarter Year-to-Date 2022 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 8,362 $ 2,540 $ (1,529 ) $ 1,011 $ (157 ) $ (213 ) $ 641 $ (8 ) $ 633 $ 3.46 Restructuring costs - 43 9 52 - (13 ) 39 - 39 $ 0.21 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 291 291 - (73 ) 218 - 218 $ 1.19 Adjusted Results $ 8,362 $ 2,583 $ (1,229 ) $ 1,354 $ (157 ) $ (299 ) $ 898 $ (8 ) $ 890 $ 4.86 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 182.8

Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation 2023 Q4 EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $308 $27 $159 $494 ($18) $476 Wabtec Corporation 2023 Q4 YTD EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $1,266 $44 $526 $1,836 $6 $1,842 Wabtec Corporation 2022 Q4 EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $247 $14 $119 $380 $29 $409 Wabtec Corporation 2022 Q4 YTD EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $1,011 $29 $473 $1,513 $49 $1,562

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION SALES BY PRODUCT LINE (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, In millions 2023 2022 Freight Segment Equipment $ 347 $ 430 Components 283 241 Digital Intelligence 210 225 Services 958 773 Total Freight Segment $ 1,798 $ 1,669 Transit Segment Original Equipment Manufacturer $ 326 $ 280 Aftermarket 402 357 Total Transit Segment $ 728 $ 637 Twelve Months Ended December 31, In millions 2023 2022 Freight Segment Equipment $ 1,770 $ 1,528 Components 1,157 936 Digital Intelligence 773 729 Services 3,262 2,819 Total Freight Segment $ 6,962 $ 6,012 Transit Segment Original Equipment Manufacturer $ 1,235 $ 1,095 Aftermarket 1,480 1,255 Total Transit Segment $ 2,715 $ 2,350

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED RESULTS TO ADJUSTED RESULTS - BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 In millions Gross Profit Income from

Operations Gross Profit Income from

Operations Gross Profit Income from

Operations Gross Profit Income from Operations Freight Segment Reported Results $ 558 $ 246 $ 482 $ 209 $ 2,190 $ 1,071 $ 1,896 $ 864 Freight Segment Reported Margin 31.0% 13.7% 28.9% 12.5% 31.5% 15.4% 31.5% 14.4% Restructuring and Portfolio Optimization costs 5 30 8 7 13 41 15 15 Non-cash Amortization expense - 71 - 68 - 277 - 272 Freight Segment Adjusted Results $ 563 $ 347 $ 490 $ 284 $ 2,203 $ 1,389 $ 1,911 $ 1,151 Freight Segment Adjusted Margin 31.3% 19.3% 29.4% 17.0% 31.6% 19.9% 31.8% 19.1% Transit Segment Reported Results $ 206 $ 86 $ 170 $ 63 $ 754 $ 289 $ 644 $ 231 Transit Segment Reported Margin 28.4% 11.9% 26.7% 9.9% 27.8% 10.7% 27.3% 9.8% Restructuring costs 8 17 23 27 25 38 28 37 Non-cash Amortization expense - 5 - 5 - 21 - 19 Transit Segment Adjusted Results $ 214 $ 108 $ 193 $ 95 $ 779 $ 348 $ 672 $ 287 Transit Segment Adjusted Margin 29.4% 14.9% 30.3% 14.8% 28.7% 12.8% 28.6% 12.2%

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CHANGES IN NET SALES - BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, In millions Freight Transit Consolidated 2022 Net Sales $ 1,669 $ 637 $ 2,306 Acquisitions 32 - 32 Foreign Exchange 5 28 33 Organic 92 63 155 2023 Net Sales $ 1,798 $ 728 $ 2,526 Change ($) 129 91 220 Change (%) 7.7% 14.3% 9.5% Twelve Months Ended December 31, Freight Transit Consolidated 2022 Net Sales $ 6,012 $ 2,350 $ 8,362 Acquisitions 109 - 109 Foreign Exchange (23) 25 2 Organic 864 340 1,204 2023 Net Sales $ 6,962 $ 2,715 $ 9,677 Change ($) 950 365 1,315 Change (%) 15.8% 15.5% 15.7%

Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation 2023 Q4 Cash Conversion Calculation (in millions) Reported Cash ÷ (Net Income + Depreciation & Amortization) = Cash Conversion from Operations Consolidated Results $686 $217 $160 182% Wabtec Corporation 2023 Q4 YTD Cash Conversion Calculation (in millions) Reported Cash (Net Income + Depreciation & Amortization) = Cash Conversion from Operations Consolidated Results $1,201 $825 $531 89% Wabtec Corporation 2022 Q4 Cash Conversion Calculation (in millions) Reported Cash ÷ (Net Income + Depreciation & Amortization) = Cash Conversion from Operations Consolidated Results $410 $159 $120 147% Wabtec Corporation 2022 Q4 YTD Cash Conversion Calculation (in millions) Reported Cash ÷ (Net Income + Depreciation & Amortization) = Cash Conversion from Operations Consolidated Results $1,038 $641 $479 93%

