Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Total revenues of $3.6 billion, flat year-over-year; total gross profit of $541.1 million, down 6% year-over-year

Reported net income of $38.7 million ($1.11 earnings per diluted share) Reported fourth quarter net income includes the effect of a $16.7 million pre-tax charge related to non-cash impairment charges (partially offset by a $4.3 million tax benefit on above charges), and a one-time income tax charge of $5.8 million related to certain non-deductible tax items Excluding these items, adjusted fourth quarter net income* was $56.9 million ($1.63 adjusted earnings per diluted share*)

Total selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a percentage of gross profit of 71.4% (67.0% on a Franchised Dealerships Segment basis)

Franchised Dealerships Segment revenues of $3.0 billion, up 1% year-over-year; Franchised Dealerships Segment gross profit of $491.4 million, down 7% year-over-year

EchoPark Segment revenues of $556.6 million, down 6% year-over-year; EchoPark Segment gross profit of $42.8 million, up 5% year-over-year; EchoPark Segment retail used vehicle unit sales volume of 17,562 units, up 1% year-over-year

EchoPark Segment loss (defined as loss before taxes and impairment charges) of $15.9 million; EchoPark Segment adjusted EBITDA* loss of $9.1 million, a 64% improvement year-over-year Expect to achieve breakeven EchoPark Segment adjusted EBITDA* in the first quarter of 2024 Fourth quarter EchoPark Segment adjusted EBITDA* loss includes: a $0.9 million loss recognized in the fourth quarter related to stores closed prior to the fourth quarter; and a $1.3 million loss related to the Northwest Motorsport stores closed after the end of the fourth quarter in January 2024



Full Year 2023 Financial Summary

All-time record annual revenues of $14.4 billion, up 3% year-over-year; gross profit of $2.2 billion, down 3% year-over-year

Reported full year net income of $178.2 million ($4.97 earnings per diluted share) Reported net income includes the effect of a $79.3 million pre-tax charge related to non-cash impairment charges and a $10.0 million pre-tax charge to gross profit related to inventory valuation adjustments, offset partially by a net $9.3 million pre-tax gain in SG&A expenses (collectively, these items are partially offset by a $19.9 million tax benefit on the above net charges), and a one-time income tax charge of $5.8 million related to certain non-deductible tax items Excluding these items, adjusted net income* was $244.1 million ($6.81 adjusted earnings per diluted share*)

Total SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit of 71.3% (64.6% on a Franchised Dealerships Segment basis) Adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit* of 71.4% (65.6% on a Franchised Dealerships Segment basis)

Franchised Dealerships Segment revenues of $11.8 billion, up 3% year-over-year; Franchised Dealerships Segment gross profit of $2.0 billion, down 4% year-over-year

EchoPark Segment revenues of $2.4 billion, down 1% year-over-year; EchoPark Segment gross profit of $161.8 million, down 8% year-over-year; EchoPark Segment retail used vehicle unit sales volume of 73,676 units, up 15% year-over-year

Reported EchoPark Segment loss (defined as loss before taxes and impairment charges) of $132.4 million; adjusted EchoPark Segment loss* of $112.8 million; EchoPark Segment adjusted EBITDA* loss of $83.0 million, a 21% improvement year-over-year Full year EchoPark Segment adjusted EBITDA* loss includes: a $35.3 million loss related to stores closed during 2023; and a $5.1 million loss related to the Northwest Motorsport stores closed after the end of the fiscal year in January 2024

During 2023, Sonic repurchased approximately 3.3 million shares of its Class A Common Stock, or 9% of shares outstanding at December 31, 2022, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $177.6 million

Commentary

David Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive, stated, "We are proud of our team's performance in the fourth quarter, delivering financial results that reflect our ability to leverage our diversified business model to adapt to rapidly changing market dynamics. During the quarter, we continued to realize the expected benefits of the strategic adjustments to our EchoPark business model, which showed improvement in year-over-year losses to help offset continued margin normalization in the franchised dealership segment. We remain confident that we have the right strategy, the right people, and the right culture to continue to grow our business and create long-term value for our stakeholders."

Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive, commented, "While consumer affordability and used vehicle sourcing challenges persist, our EchoPark results in the fourth quarter demonstrate our team's valuable industry experience and the adaptability of our innovative EchoPark model. Based on recent performance and market trends, we remain confident in our path to achieve breakeven EchoPark segment adjusted EBITDA* in the first quarter of 2024, and expect to resume our disciplined long-term growth plans for EchoPark once used vehicle market conditions improve."

Heath Byrd, Chief Financial Officer of Sonic Automotive, added, "Our diversified cash flow streams continued to benefit our overall financial position in the fourth quarter. As of December 31, 2023, we had $846 million of total liquidity, including $374 million in cash and floor plan deposits on hand. We believe we remain well-positioned to adapt to evolving market conditions and position the Company for success in 2024 and beyond."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Segment Highlights

The financial measures discussed below are results for the fourth quarter of 2023 with comparisons made to the fourth quarter of 2022, unless otherwise noted.

Franchised Dealerships Segment operating results include: Same store revenues up 2%; same store gross profit down 6% Same store retail new vehicle unit sales volume up 10%; same store retail new vehicle gross profit per unit down 30%, to $4,279 Same store retail used vehicle unit sales volume down 7%; same store retail used vehicle gross profit per unit down 1%, to $1,433 Same store parts, service and collision repair ("Fixed Operations") gross profit up 7%; same store customer pay gross profit up 9%; same store warranty gross profit up 6%; same store Fixed Operations gross margin up 30 basis points, to 49.9% Same store finance and insurance ("F&I") gross profit down 1%; same store F&I gross profit per retail unit of $2,334, down 3% On a trailing quarter cost of sales basis, the Franchised Dealerships Segment had 37 days' supply of new vehicle inventory (including in-transit) and 29 days' supply of used vehicle inventory

EchoPark Segment operating results include: Revenues of $556.6 million, down 6% year-over-year; gross profit of $42.8 million, up 5% year-over-year Retail used vehicle unit sales volume of 17,562, up 1% year-over-year Segment loss of $15.9 million and adjusted EBITDA* loss of $9.1 million EchoPark Segment stores closed prior to the fourth quarter incurred a $1.1 million segment loss and a $0.9 million adjusted EBITDA* loss during the fourth quarter, respectively Northwest Motorsport stores closed after the end of the fourth quarter in January 2024 incurred a $1.8 million segment loss and a $1.3 million adjusted EBITDA* loss, respectively, in the fourth quarter On a trailing quarter cost of sales basis, the EchoPark Segment had 36 days' supply of used vehicle inventory

Powersports Segment operating results include: Revenues of $27.2 million, gross profit of $7.0 million, gross margin of 25.6% Segment loss of $3.5 million and adjusted EBITDA* loss of $2.4 million



Full Year 2023 Segment Highlights

The financial measures discussed below are results for the full year 2023 with comparisons made to the full year 2022, unless otherwise noted.

Franchised Dealerships Segment operating results include: Same store revenues up 3%; same store gross profit down 4% Same store retail new vehicle unit sales volume up 8%; same store retail new vehicle gross profit per unit down 27%, to $4,849 Same store retail used vehicle unit sales volume down 7%; same store retail used vehicle gross profit per unit up 1%, to $1,630 Same store Fixed Operations gross profit up 9%; same store customer pay gross profit up 11%; same store warranty gross profit up 7%; same store Fixed Operations gross margin up 10 basis points, to 49.6% Same store F&I gross profit flat year-over-year; same store F&I gross profit per retail unit of $2,411, flat year-over-year

EchoPark Segment operating results include: Revenues of $2.4 billion, down 1% year-over-year; gross profit of $161.8 million, down 8% year-over-year Retail used vehicle unit sales volume of 73,676, up 15% year-over-year Reported segment loss of $132.5 million, adjusted segment loss* of $112.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA* loss of $83.0 million EchoPark Segment stores closed during 2023 incurred a $30.3 million reported segment loss and a $35.3 million adjusted EBITDA* loss during the fiscal year, respectively Northwest Motorsport stores closed after the end of the fiscal year in January 2024 incurred a $6.7 million segment loss and a $5.1 million adjusted EBITDA* loss, respectively, for the full year

Powersports Segment operating results include: Revenues of $163.2 million, gross profit of $50.3 million, gross margin of 30.9% Segment income of $5.7 million and adjusted EBITDA* of $10.8 million Year-over-year comparative financial results are not meaningful due to the timing of acquisitions (seven stores acquired in August 2022 and five stores acquired in February 2023)



Dividend

Sonic's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on April 15, 2024 to all stockholders of record on March 15, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the attached financial tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit, adjusted segment loss, and adjusted EBITDA. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the schedules included in this press release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures improve the transparency of the Company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Results of Operations (Unaudited) Results of Operations - Consolidated Three Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (In millions, except per share amounts) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ 1,680.2 $ 1,555.3 8 % $ 6,304.6 $ 5,622.6 12 % Fleet new vehicles 21.8 29.3 (26 )% 92.2 99.4 (7 )% Total new vehicles 1,702.0 1,584.6 7 % 6,396.8 5,722.0 12 % Used vehicles 1,222.4 1,341.1 (9 )% 5,213.6 5,515.4 (5 )% Wholesale vehicles 62.6 80.0 (22 )% 318.8 484.9 (34 )% Total vehicles 2,987.0 3,005.7 (1 )% 11,929.2 11,722.3 2 % Parts, service and collision repair 431.9 411.1 5 % 1,759.5 1,599.7 10 % Finance, insurance and other, net 166.0 173.8 (4 )% 683.7 679.1 1 % Total revenues 3,584.9 3,590.6 - % 14,372.4 14,001.1 3 % Cost of sales: Retail new vehicles (1,555.7 ) (1,390.7 ) (12 )% (5,769.2 ) (4,959.8 ) (16 )% Fleet new vehicles (20.9 ) (27.5 ) 24 % (88.2 ) (94.5 ) 7 % Total new vehicles (1,576.6 ) (1,418.2 ) (11 )% (5,857.4 ) (5,054.3 ) (16 )% Used vehicles (1,184.9 ) (1,305.6 ) 9 % (5,062.4 ) (5,334.6 ) 5 % Wholesale vehicles (65.8 ) (83.7 ) 21 % (321.4 ) (488.0 ) 34 % Total vehicles (2,827.3 ) (2,807.5 ) (1 )% (11,241.2 ) (10,876.9 ) (3 )% Parts, service and collision repair (216.5 ) (207.0 ) (5 )% (885.5 ) (807.2 ) (10 )% Total cost of sales (3,043.8 ) (3,014.5 ) (1 )% (12,126.7 ) (11,684.1 ) (4 )% Gross profit 541.1 576.1 (6 )% 2,245.7 2,317.0 (3 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses (386.3 ) (366.3 ) (5 )% (1,600.5 ) (1,555.1 ) (3 )% Impairment charges (16.7 ) (320.4 ) 95 % (79.3 ) (320.4 ) 75 % Depreciation and amortization (36.6 ) (33.5 ) (9 )% (142.3 ) (127.5 ) (12 )% Operating income (loss) 101.5 (144.1 ) 170 % 423.6 314.0 35 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (18.4 ) (13.6 ) (35 )% (67.2 ) (34.3 ) (96 )% Interest expense, other, net (28.3 ) (24.9 ) (14 )% (114.6 ) (89.9 ) (27 )% Other income (expense), net (0.1 ) 0.1 (200 )% 0.1 0.2 (50 )% Total other income (expense) (46.8 ) (38.4 ) (22 )% (181.7 ) (124.0 ) (47 )% Income (loss) before taxes 54.7 (182.5 ) 130 % 241.9 190.0 27 % Provision for income taxes - benefit (expense) (16.0 ) (8.4 ) (90 )% (63.7 ) (101.5 ) 37 % Net income (loss) $ 38.7 $ (190.9 ) 120 % $ 178.2 $ 88.5 101 % Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.14 $ (5.22 ) 122 % $ 5.09 $ 2.29 122 % Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 33.9 36.5 7 % 35.0 38.7 9 % Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.11 $ (5.22 ) 121 % $ 4.97 $ 2.23 123 % Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding(1) 34.8 36.5 5 % 35.9 39.7 10 % Dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.28 7 % $ 1.16 $ 1.03 13 % (1) Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding used for the three months ended December 31, 2022 due to the net loss on a reported GAAP basis.

Franchised Dealerships Segment - Reported Three Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ 1,664.1 $ 1,534.5 8 % $ 6,215.0 $ 5,581.6 11 % Fleet new vehicles 21.8 29.4 (26 )% 92.2 99.4 (7 )% Total new vehicles 1,685.9 1,563.9 8 % 6,307.2 5,681.0 11 % Used vehicles 727.5 823.4 (12 )% 3,050.3 3,391.5 (10 )% Wholesale vehicles 39.3 52.6 (25 )% 204.5 314.0 (35 )% Total vehicles 2,452.7 2,439.9 1 % 9,562.0 9,386.5 2 % Parts, service and collision repair 425.2 404.8 5 % 1,714.2 1,588.0 8 % Finance, insurance and other, net 123.2 128.0 (4 )% 498.6 510.1 (2 )% Total revenues 3,001.1 2,972.7 1 % 11,774.8 11,484.6 3 % Gross Profit: Retail new vehicles 122.2 160.8 (24 )% 518.7 655.3 (21 )% Fleet new vehicles 0.9 1.8 (50 )% 4.0 4.9 (18 )% Total new vehicles 123.1 162.6 (24 )% 522.7 660.2 (21 )% Used vehicles 35.1 38.4 (9 )% 162.9 174.4 (7 )% Wholesale vehicles (2.7 ) (3.2 ) 16 % (3.3 ) (6.3 ) 48 % Total vehicles 155.5 197.8 (21 )% 682.3 828.3 (18 )% Parts, service and collision repair 212.6 200.9 6 % 852.7 786.7 8 % Finance, insurance and other, net 123.2 128.0 (4 )% 498.6 510.1 (2 )% Total gross profit 491.3 526.7 (7 )% 2,033.6 2,125.1 (4 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses (329.1 ) (298.1 ) (10 )% (1,314.6 ) (1,273.0 ) (3 )% Impairment charges (1.0 ) (115.5 ) 99 % (1.0 ) (115.5 ) 99 % Depreciation and amortization (29.4 ) (26.0 ) (13 )% (112.3 ) (101.8 ) (10 )% Operating income (loss) 131.8 87.1 51 % 605.7 634.8 (5 )% Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (14.6 ) (9.8 ) (49 )% (49.2 ) (23.6 ) (108 )% Interest expense, other, net (27.5 ) (23.4 ) (18 )% (109.7 ) (85.0 ) (29 )% Other income (expense), net 0.1 - 100 % 0.2 (0.1 ) 300 % Total other income (expense) (42.0 ) (33.2 ) (27 )% (158.7 ) (108.7 ) (46 )% Income (loss) before taxes 89.8 53.9 67 % 447.0 526.1 (15 )% Add: Impairment charges 1.0 115.5 (99 )% 1.0 115.5 (99 )% Segment income (loss) $ 90.8 $ 169.4 (46 )% $ 448.0 $ 641.6 (30 )% Unit Sales Volume: Retail new vehicles 28,491 26,239 9 % 107,257 99,424 8 % Fleet new vehicles 500 661 (24 )% 2,000 2,115 (5 )% Total new vehicles 28,991 26,900 8 % 109,257 101,539 8 % Used vehicles 24,365 26,631 (9 )% 100,210 108,512 (8 )% Wholesale vehicles 4,440 5,616 (21 )% 20,602 24,052 (14 )% Retail new & used vehicles 52,856 52,870 - % 207,467 207,936 - % Used:New Ratio 0.86 1.01 (15 )% 0.93 1.09 (15 )% Gross Profit Per Unit: Retail new vehicles $ 4,289 $ 6,130 (30 )% $ 4,836 $ 6,591 (27 )% Fleet new vehicles $ 1,780 $ 2,642 (33 )% $ 1,989 $ 2,292 (13 )% New vehicles $ 4,246 $ 6,044 (30 )% $ 4,784 $ 6,502 (26 )% Used vehicles $ 1,440 $ 1,442 - % $ 1,626 $ 1,607 1 % Finance, insurance and other, net $ 2,330 $ 2,421 (4 )% $ 2,403 $ 2,453 (2 )% Note: Reported Franchised Dealerships Segment results include (i) same store results from the "Franchised Dealerships Segment - Same Store" table below and (ii) the effects of acquisitions, open points, dispositions and holding company impacts for the periods reported. All currently operating franchised dealership stores are included within the same store group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the store's opening or acquisition.

Franchised Dealerships Segment - Same Store Three Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ 1,654.9 $ 1,513.6 9 % $ 6,145.3 $ 5,508.8 12 % Fleet new vehicles 21.9 29.3 (25 )% 92.1 99.4 (7 )% Total new vehicles 1,676.8 1,542.9 9 % 6,237.4 5,608.2 11 % Used vehicles 724.6 810.7 (11 )% 3,012.1 3,334.4 (10 )% Wholesale vehicles 39.2 51.1 (23 )% 202.2 309.1 (35 )% Total vehicles 2,440.6 2,404.7 1 % 9,451.7 9,251.7 2 % Parts, service and collision repair 423.9 399.0 6 % 1,696.4 1,565.8 8 % Finance, insurance and other, net 122.8 124.4 (1 )% 493.6 494.0 - % Total revenues 2,987.3 2,928.1 2 % 11,641.7 11,311.5 3 % Gross Profit: Retail new vehicles 121.4 158.8 (24 )% 513.5 647.5 (21 )% Fleet new vehicles 0.9 1.7 (47 )% 4.0 4.8 (17 )% Total new vehicles 122.2 160.5 (24 )% 517.4 652.3 (21 )% Used vehicles 34.8 37.8 (8 )% 161.1 171.3 (6 )% Wholesale vehicles (2.6 ) (3.1 ) 16 % (2.5 ) (5.5 ) 55 % Total vehicles 154.4 195.2 (21 )% 676.0 818.1 (17 )% Parts, service and collision repair 211.5 197.8 7 % 842.2 774.8 9 % Finance, insurance and other, net 122.8 124.4 (1 )% 493.6 494.0 - % Total gross profit $ 488.7 $ 517.4 (6 )% $ 2,011.8 $ 2,086.9 (4 )% Unit Sales Volume: Retail new vehicles 28,357 25,796 10 % 105,891 97,772 8 % Fleet new vehicles 500 661 (24 )% 2,000 2,115 (5 )% Total new vehicles 28,857 26,457 9 % 107,891 99,887 8 % Used vehicles 24,269 26,128 (7 )% 98,841 106,320 (7 )% Wholesale vehicles 4,429 5,466 (19 )% 20,333 23,630 (14 )% Retail new & used vehicles 52,626 51,924 1 % 204,732 204,092 - % Used:New Ratio 0.86 1.01 (15 )% 0.93 1.09 (15 )% Gross Profit Per Unit: Retail new vehicles $ 4,279 $ 6,155 (30 )% $ 4,849 $ 6,623 (27 )% Fleet new vehicles $ 1,780 $ 2,642 (33 )% $ 1,989 $ 2,292 (13 )% New vehicles $ 4,236 $ 6,067 (30 )% $ 4,796 $ 6,531 (27 )% Used vehicles $ 1,433 $ 1,447 (1 )% $ 1,630 $ 1,611 1 % Finance, insurance and other, net $ 2,334 $ 2,396 (3 )% $ 2,411 $ 2,421 - % Note: All currently operating franchised dealership stores are included within the same store group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the store's opening or acquisition.

EchoPark Segment - Reported Three Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ - $ 2.0 (100 )% $ 1.0 $ 9.2 (89 )% Used vehicles 492.5 515.5 (4 )% 2,143.8 2,116.8 1 % Wholesale vehicles 22.6 27.3 (17 )% 111.7 170.6 (35 )% Total vehicles 515.1 544.8 (5 )% 2,256.5 2,296.6 (2 )% Finance, insurance and other, net 41.5 44.5 (7 )% 177.9 166.4 7 % Total revenues 556.6 589.3 (6 )% 2,434.4 2,463.0 (1 )% Gross Profit: Retail new vehicles - 0.2 (100 )% 0.1 1.1 (91 )% Used vehicles 1.7 (3.6 ) 147 % (17.1 ) 4.4 (489 )% Wholesale vehicles (0.4 ) (0.3 ) (33 )% 0.9 3.2 (72 )% Total vehicles 1.3 (3.7 ) 135 % (16.1 ) 8.7 (285 )% Finance, insurance and other, net 41.5 44.5 (7 )% 177.9 166.4 7 % Total gross profit 42.8 40.8 5 % 161.8 175.1 (8 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses (48.0 ) (62.3 ) 23 % (247.0 ) (269.8 ) 8 % Impairment charges (15.7 ) (204.9 ) 92 % (78.3 ) (204.9 ) 62 % Depreciation and amortization (6.2 ) (7.0 ) 11 % (26.6 ) (24.7 ) (8 )% Operating income (loss) (27.1 ) (233.4 ) 88 % (190.1 ) (324.3 ) 41 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (3.8 ) (3.9 ) 3 % (17.4 ) (10.7 ) (63 )% Interest expense, other, net (0.7 ) (0.9 ) 22 % (3.2 ) (3.9 ) 18 % Other income (expense), net - - - % (0.1 ) 0.1 (200 )% Total other income (expense) (4.5 ) (4.8 ) 6 % (20.7 ) (14.5 ) (43 )% Income (loss) before taxes (31.6 ) (238.2 ) 87 % (210.8 ) (338.8 ) 38 % Add: Impairment charges 15.7 204.9 (92 )% 78.3 204.9 (62 )% Segment income (loss) $ (15.9 ) $ (33.3 ) 52 % $ (132.5 ) $ (133.9 ) 1 % Unit Sales Volume: Retail new vehicles - 26 (100 )% 11 152 (93 )% Used vehicles 17,562 17,435 1 % 73,676 64,107 15 % Wholesale vehicles 2,621 2,444 7 % 11,512 11,236 2 % Gross Profit Per Unit: Total used vehicle and F&I $ 2,461 $ 2,340 5 % $ 2,183 $ 2,657 (18 )%

EchoPark Segment - Same Market Three Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Used vehicles 426.9 306.0 40 % 1,754.7 1,129.2 55 % Wholesale vehicles 14.9 10.8 38 % 73.9 83.9 (12 )% Total vehicles 441.8 316.8 39 % 1,828.6 1,213.0 51 % Finance, insurance and other, net 39.7 30.7 29 % 160.1 101.1 58 % Total revenues 481.5 347.5 39 % 1,988.7 1,314.1 51 % Gross Profit: Used vehicles (0.4 ) (3.4 ) 88 % (5.2 ) (17.2 ) 70 % Wholesale vehicles (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (300 )% 0.7 1.8 (61 )% Total vehicles (0.8 ) (3.5 ) 77 % (4.5 ) (15.4 ) 71 % Finance, insurance and other, net 39.7 30.7 29 % 160.1 101.1 58 % Total gross profit $ 38.9 $ 27.2 43 % $ 155.6 $ 85.7 82 % Unit Sales Volume: Used vehicles 16,817 11,856 42 % 65,969 39,933 65 % Wholesale vehicles 2,387 1,663 44 % 9,765 7,497 30 % Gross Profit Per Unit: Total used vehicle and F&I $ 2,338 $ 2,310 1 % $ 2,348 $ 2,100 12 % Note: All currently operating EchoPark stores in a local geographic market are included within the same market group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the market's opening.

Powersports Segment - Reported Three Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ 16.1 $ 18.8 (14 )% $ 88.6 $ 31.8 179 % Used vehicles 2.4 2.1 14 % 19.5 7.1 175 % Wholesale vehicles 0.7 0.1 600 % 2.6 0.3 767 % Total vehicles 19.2 21.0 (9 )% 110.7 39.2 182 % Parts, service and collision repair 6.7 6.3 6 % 45.3 11.7 287 % Finance, insurance and other, net 1.3 1.3 - % 7.2 2.6 177 % Total revenues 27.2 28.6 (5 )% 163.2 53.5 205 % Gross Profit: Retail new vehicles 2.3 3.6 (36 )% 16.6 6.4 159 % Used vehicles 0.7 0.7 - % 5.4 2.0 170 % Wholesale vehicles (0.1 ) - (100 )% (0.2 ) - (100 )% Total vehicles 2.9 4.3 (33 )% 21.8 8.4 160 % Parts, service and collision repair 2.8 3.1 (10 )% 21.3 5.8 267 % Finance, insurance and other, net 1.3 1.3 - % 7.2 2.6 177 % Total gross profit 7.0 8.7 (20 )% 50.3 16.8 199 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (9.2 ) (5.9 ) (56 )% (38.9 ) (12.3 ) (216 )% Impairment charges - - - % - - - % Depreciation and amortization (1.0 ) (0.6 ) (67 )% (3.4 ) (1.0 ) (240 )% Operating income (loss) (3.2 ) 2.2 (245 )% 8.0 3.5 129 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan - - - % (0.6 ) - (100 )% Interest expense, other, net (0.2 ) (0.6 ) 67 % (1.7 ) (1.0 ) (70 )% Other income (expense), net (0.1 ) 0.2 (150 )% - 0.2 (100 )% Total other income (expense) (0.3 ) (0.4 ) 25 % (2.3 ) (0.8 ) (188 )% Income (loss) before taxes (3.5 ) 1.8 (294 )% 5.7 2.7 111 % Add: impairment charges - - - % - - - % Segment income (loss) $ (3.5 ) $ 1.8 (294 )% $ 5.7 $ 2.7 111 % Unit Sales Volume: Retail new vehicles 948 1,013 (6 )% 4,842 1,592 204 % Used vehicles 289 237 22 % 2,261 590 283 % Wholesale vehicles 66 34 94 % 216 35 517 % Gross Profit Per Unit: Retail new vehicles $ 2,429 $ 3,535 (31 )% $ 3,435 $ 3,974 (14 )% Used vehicles $ 2,307 $ 2,860 (19 )% $ 2,394 $ 3,349 (29 )% Finance, insurance and other, net $ 1,066 $ 1,026 4 % $ 1,017 $ 1,205 (16 )%

Powersports Segment - Same Store Three Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (In millions, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Retail new vehicles $ 15.9 $ 18.8 (15 )% $ 24.4 $ 29.5 (17 )% Used vehicles 1.7 2.1 (19 )% 5.2 6.9 (25 )% Wholesale vehicles 0.3 0.1 200 % 0.7 0.2 250 % Total vehicles 17.9 21.0 (15 )% 30.3 36.6 (17 )% Parts, service and collision repair 5.2 6.3 (17 )% 9.6 11.0 (13 )% Finance, insurance and other, net 1.3 1.3 - % 2.1 2.5 (16 )% Total revenues 24.4 28.6 (15 )% 42.0 50.1 (16 )% Gross Profit: Retail new vehicles 2.2 3.6 (39 )% 3.7 5.9 (37 )% Used vehicles 0.4 0.7 (43 )% 1.1 1.9 (42 )% Wholesale vehicles - - - % (0.1 ) (0.1 ) - % Total vehicles 2.6 4.3 (40 )% 4.7 7.7 (39 )% Parts, service and collision repair 2.2 3.1 (29 )% 4.3 5.5 (22 )% Finance, insurance and other, net 1.3 1.3 - % 2.1 2.5 (16 )% Total gross profit $ 6.1 $ 8.7 (30 )% $ 11.1 $ 15.7 (29 )% Unit Sales Volume: Retail new vehicles 932 1,013 (8 )% 1,358 1,480 (8 )% Used vehicles 201 237 (15 )% 477 563 (15 )% Wholesale vehicles 8 34 (76 )% 17 35 (51 )% Retail new & used vehicles 1,133 1,250 (9 )% 1,835 2,043 (10 )% Used:New Ratio 0.22 0.23 (4 )% 0.35 0.38 (8 )% Gross Profit Per Unit: Retail new vehicles $ 2,407 $ 3,535 (32 )% $ 2,707 $ 3,989 (32 )% Used vehicles $ 2,195 $ 2,860 (23 )% $ 2,337 $ 3,359 (30 )% Finance, insurance and other, net $ 1,103 $ 1,026 8 % $ 1,161 $ 1,209 (4 )% Note: All currently operating powersports stores are included within the same store group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the store's opening or acquisition.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated - SG&A Expenses Three Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) 2023 2022 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 240.5 $ 240.8 $ 0.3 - % Advertising 20.8 22.6 1.8 8 % Rent 11.5 12.7 1.2 9 % Other 113.5 90.2 (23.3 ) (26 )% Total SG&A expenses $ 386.3 $ 366.3 $ (20.0 ) (5 )% Adjustments: Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) $ - $ 9.1 Total SG&A adjustments $ - $ 9.1 Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses $ 386.3 $ 375.4 $ (10.9 ) (3 )% Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 44.4 % 41.8 % (270 ) bps Advertising 3.8 % 3.9 % 10 bps Rent 2.1 % 2.2 % 10 bps Other 21.1 % 15.7 % (540 ) bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 71.4 % 63.6 % (780 ) bps Adjustments: Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) - % 1.6 % Total effect of adjustments - % 1.6 % Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 71.4 % 65.2 % (620 ) bps Reported: Total gross profit $ 541.1 $ 576.1 $ (35.0 ) (6 )%

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated - SG&A Expenses (Continued) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) 2023 2022 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 1,016.3 $ 1,014.8 $ (1.5 ) - % Advertising 92.2 95.4 3.2 3 % Rent 46.1 51.0 4.9 10 % Other 445.9 393.9 (52.0 ) (13 )% Total SG&A expenses $ 1,600.5 $ 1,555.1 $ (45.4 ) (3 )% Adjustments: Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) $ 20.7 $ 9.1 Hail and storm damage charges (1.9 ) - Lease exit charges (4.3 ) - Severance and long-term compensation charges (5.1 ) (4.4 ) Total SG&A adjustments $ 9.4 $ 4.7 Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses $ 1,609.9 $ 1,559.8 $ (50.1 ) (3 )% Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 45.3 % 43.8 % (150 ) bps Advertising 4.1 % 4.1 % - bps Rent 2.1 % 2.2 % 10 bps Other 19.8 % 17.0 % (280 ) bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 71.3 % 67.1 % (420 ) bps Adjustments: Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) 0.2 % 0.4 % Hail and storm damage charges - % - % Lease exit charges - % - % Severance and long-term compensation charges (0.1 )% (0.2 )% Total effect of adjustments 0.1 % 0.2 % Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 71.4 % 67.3 % (410 ) bps Reported: Total gross profit $ 2,245.7 $ 2,317.0 $ (71.3 ) (3 )% Adjustments: Used vehicle inventory adjustment $ 10.0 $ - Total adjustments $ 10.0 $ - Adjusted: Total adjusted gross profit $ 2,255.7 $ 2,317.0 $ (61.3 ) (3 )%

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Franchised Dealerships Segment - SG&A Expenses Three Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) 2023 2022 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 206.9 $ 200.8 $ (6.1 ) (3 )% Advertising 10.8 10.7 (0.1 ) (1 )% Rent 10.5 10.5 - - % Other 100.9 76.1 (24.8 ) (33 )% Total SG&A expenses $ 329.1 $ 298.1 $ (31.0 ) (10 )% Adjustments: Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) $ - $ 9.1 Total SG&A adjustments $ - $ 9.1 Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses $ 329.1 $ 307.2 $ (21.9 ) (7 )% Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 42.1 % 38.1 % (400 ) bps Advertising 2.2 % 2.0 % (20 ) bps Rent 2.1 % 2.0 % (10 ) bps Other 20.6 % 14.5 % (610 ) bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 67.0 % 56.6 % (1,040 ) bps Adjustments: Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) - % 1.7 % Total effect of adjustments - % 1.7 % Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 67.0 % 58.3 % (870 ) bps Reported: Total gross profit $ 491.3 $ 526.7 $ (35.4 ) (7 )%

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Franchised Dealerships Segment - SG&A Expenses (Continued) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) 2023 2022 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 856.6 $ 858.0 $ 1.4 - % Advertising 40.5 36.9 (3.6 ) (10 )% Rent 40.3 42.4 2.1 5 % Other 377.2 335.6 (41.6 ) (12 )% Total SG&A expenses $ 1,314.6 $ 1,272.9 $ (41.7 ) (3 )% Adjustments: Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) $ 20.9 $ 9.1 Hail and storm damage charges (1.9 ) - Long-term compensation charges - (4.4 ) Total SG&A adjustments $ 19.0 $ 4.7 Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses $ 1,333.6 $ 1,277.6 $ (56.0 ) (4 )% Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 42.1 % 40.4 % (170 ) bps Advertising 2.0 % 1.7 % (30 ) bps Rent 2.0 % 2.0 % - bps Other 18.5 % 15.8 % (270 ) bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 64.6 % 59.9 % (470 ) bps Adjustments: Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) 1.1 % 0.4 % Hail and storm damage charges (0.1 )% - % Long-term compensation charges - % (0.2 )% Total effect of adjustments 1.0 % 0.2 % Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 65.6 % 60.1 % (550 ) bps Reported: Total gross profit $ 2,033.6 $ 2,125.1 $ (91.5 ) (4 )%

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - EchoPark Segment - SG&A Expenses Three Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) 2023 2022 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 26.9 $ 35.8 $ 8.9 25 % Advertising 9.6 11.6 2.0 17 % Rent 1.0 2.2 1.2 55 % Other 10.5 12.7 2.2 17 % Total SG&A expenses $ 48.0 $ 62.3 $ 14.3 23 % Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 62.8 % 87.9 % 2,510 bps Advertising 22.5 % 28.4 % 590 bps Rent 2.3 % 5.3 % 300 bps Other 24.7 % 31.2 % 650 bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 112.3 % 152.8 % 4,050 bps Reported: Total gross profit $ 42.8 $ 40.8 $ 2.0 5 %

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - EchoPark Segment - SG&A Expenses (Continued) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) 2023 2022 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 132.0 $ 148.0 $ 16.0 11 % Advertising 49.9 58.0 8.1 14 % Rent 6.3 8.5 2.2 26 % Other 58.8 55.3 (3.5 ) (6 )% Total SG&A expenses $ 247.0 $ 269.8 $ 22.8 8 % Adjustments: Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) $ (0.3 ) $ - Lease exit charges (4.3 ) - Severance and long-term compensation charges (5.1 ) - Total SG&A adjustments $ (9.7 ) $ - Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses $ 237.3 $ 269.8 $ 32.5 12 % Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 81.6 % 84.5 % 290 bps Advertising 30.9 % 33.1 % 220 bps Rent 3.9 % 4.9 % 100 bps Other 36.3 % 31.6 % (470 ) bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 152.7 % 154.1 % 140 bps Adjustments: Acquisition and disposition-related gain (loss) (0.4 )% - % Hail and storm damage charges - % - % Lease exit charges (6.4 )% - % Severance and long-term compensation charges (7.6 )% - % Total effect of adjustments (14.5 )% - % Adjusted: Total adjusted SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 138.2 % 154.1 % 1,590 bps Reported: Total gross profit $ 161.8 $ 175.1 $ (13.3 ) (8 )% Adjustments: Used vehicle inventory adjustment $ 10.0 $ - Total adjustments $ 10.0 $ - Adjusted: Total adjusted gross profit $ 171.8 $ 175.1 $ (3.3 ) (2 )%

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Powersports Segment - SG&A Expenses Three Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) 2023 2022 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 6.7 $ 4.1 $ (2.6 ) (63 )% Advertising 0.4 0.3 (0.1 ) (33 )% Rent - - - - % Other 2.1 1.5 (0.6 ) (40 )% Total SG&A expenses $ 9.2 $ 5.9 $ (3.3 ) (56 )% Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 96.2 % 47.9 % (4,830 ) bps Advertising 5.2 % 3.9 % (130 ) bps Rent 0.7 % 0.4 % (30 ) bps Other 29.5 % 16.2 % (1,330 ) bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 131.6 % 68.4 % (6,320 ) bps Reported: Total gross profit $ 7.0 $ 8.7 $ (1.7 ) (20 )%

Twelve Months Ended December 31, Better / (Worse) 2023 2022 Change % Change (In millions) Reported: Compensation $ 27.7 $ 8.9 $ (18.8 ) (211 )% Advertising 1.8 0.6 (1.2 ) (200 )% Rent (0.5 ) - 0.5 100 % Other 9.9 2.8 (7.1 ) (254 )% Total SG&A expenses $ 38.9 $ 12.3 $ (26.6 ) (216 )% Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 55.0 % 52.9 % (210 ) bps Advertising 3.5 % 3.4 % (10 ) bps Rent (1.0 )% 0.2 % 120 bps Other 19.7 % 16.9 % (280 ) bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 77.2 % 73.4 % (380 ) bps Reported: Total gross profit $ 50.3 $ 16.8 $ 33.5 199 %