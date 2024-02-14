PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) ("Kraft Heinz" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

"I'm proud of the results we delivered in 2023 and the progress we've made as a Company throughout the year," said Kraft Heinz CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera. "We delivered net sales growth across each of our key pillars, Global Foodservice, Emerging Markets, and U.S. Retail GROW Platforms. We laid out action plans early in 2023 to drive market share and volume improvement - and they worked. We also executed well against our efficiency program, unlocking and powering it in large part with our tech-enabled Agile@Scale methodology. Thanks to these digital advancements and new ways of working, we were able to reinvest dollars across the business to drive future growth. We also strengthened our balance sheet, ending the year at our target Net Leverage of approximately 3.0x, while executing against our new share repurchase program and maintaining a competitive dividend."

Abrams-Rivera continued, "In the fourth quarter, the industry faced headwinds that were driven by ongoing consumer pressure. Looking ahead, we expect some of these pressures to dissipate, particularly as the reduction in SNAP benefits is lapped.

"For 2024, we expect continued growth for Kraft Heinz. We'll keep a strong focus on execution against our strategy, supported by investments we're making in our brands and our people. We're confident we have the right strategy in place to deliver profitable growth and create value for our stockholders."

Net Sales In millions Net Sales Organic Net Sales(1) December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 % Chg vs

PY YoY Growth

Rate Price Volume/

Mix For the Three Months Ended North America $ 5,167 $ 5,684 (9.1)% (3.0)% 2.5 pp (5.5) pp International 1,693 1,697 (0.2)% 7.1% 7.7 pp (0.6) pp Kraft Heinz $ 6,860 $ 7,381 (7.1)% (0.7)% 3.7 pp (4.4) pp For the Year Ended North America $ 20,126 $ 20,340 (1.0)% 1.0% 7.5 pp (6.5) pp International 6,514 6,145 6.0% 11.5% 13.6 pp (2.1) pp Kraft Heinz $ 26,640 $ 26,485 0.6% 3.4% 8.9 pp (5.5) pp

Net Income/(Loss) and Diluted EPS In millions, except per share data For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 % Chg vs

PY December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 % Chg vs

PY Gross profit $ 2,317 $ 2,364 (2.0)% $ 8,926 $ 8,122 9.9% Operating income/(loss) 1,300 1,226 6.0% 4,572 3,634 25.8% Net income/(loss) 757 887 (14.6)% 2,846 2,368 20.2% Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders 757 890 (14.9)% 2,855 2,363 20.8% Diluted EPS $ 0.61 $ 0.72 (15.3)% $ 2.31 $ 1.91 20.9% Adjusted EPS(1) 0.78 0.85 (8.2)% 2.98 2.78 7.2% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 1,650 $ 1,743 (5.3)% $ 6,307 $ 6,003 5.1%

FY 2023 Financial Summary

Net Sales increased 0.6 percent versus the year-ago period to $26.6 billion, including a negative 1.8 percentage point impact from a 53rd week in the prior year period, a negative 0.9 percentage point impact from foreign currency, and a negative 0.1 percentage point impact from divestitures. Organic Net Sales increased 3.4 percent versus the prior year period. Price increased 8.9 percentage points versus the prior year period, with increases in both reportable segments primarily driven by price increases to mitigate rising input costs. Volume/mix declined 5.5 percentage points versus the prior year period, with declines in both reportable segments, primarily driven by elasticity impacts from pricing actions and industry headwinds, particularly the reduction of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ("SNAP") benefits in the United States.

Net income/(loss) increased 20.2 percent versus the year-ago period to $2.8 billion, driven by higher Adjusted EBITDA versus the prior year period, lower non-cash impairment losses in the current year period, an expense related to the securities class action lawsuit in the prior year period, and unrealized losses on commodity hedges in the prior year period. These factors more than offset higher tax expense and unfavorable changes in other expense/(income) driven by non-cash charges related to the $162 million settlement of one of our U.K. defined benefit pension plans in the current year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.1 percent versus the year-ago period to $6.3 billion, primarily driven by higher pricing and efficiency gains. These factors more than offset higher commodity costs, higher supply chain costs (reflecting inflationary pressure in manufacturing, procurement, and logistics), unfavorable volume/mix, increased SG&A (including investments in marketing, technology, and research and development), a negative 2.1 percentage point impact from a 53rd week in the prior year period, and a negative 0.9 percentage point impact from foreign currency.

Diluted EPS was $2.31, up 20.9 percent versus the prior year period, primarily driven by the net income/(loss) factors discussed above. Adjusted EPS was $2.98, up 7.2 percent versus the prior year period, primarily driven by higher results of ongoing operations and lower interest expense. These factors were partially offset by a 53rd week in the prior year period, unfavorable changes in other expense/(income), and higher taxes on adjusted earnings.

Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities was $4.0 billion, up 61.0 percent versus the year-ago period, primarily driven by lower cash outflows in the current year for inventories, primarily related to stock rebuilding in the prior year, lower cash outflows in the current year for tax payments driven by taxes paid in 2022 related to the sale of certain assets in our global cheese business and the licensing of certain trademarks, higher Adjusted EBITDA in the current period, and lower interest payments in the current period due to the reduction of long-term debt throughout 2022. These impacts were partially offset by cash payments associated with the settlement of the consolidated securities class action lawsuit. Year-to date Free Cash Flow(1) was $3.0 billion, up 90.7 percent versus the comparable prior year period due to the same drivers of net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities. This more than offset an increase of $97.0 million in capital expenditures in the current year.

Capital Return: In fiscal year 2023, the Company paid $1,965 million in cash dividends and repurchased $455 million of common stock. On Nov. 27, 2023, the Company announced that the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $3.0 billion of the Company's common stock through Dec. 26, 2026. Of the $455 million shares repurchased in 2023, $300 million were repurchased under the Company's publicly announced share repurchase program and $155 million were purchased to offset the dilutive effect of equity-based compensation. As of Dec. 30, 2023, the Company had remaining authorization to repurchase $2.7 billion of common stock under the publicly announced share repurchase program.





Q4 2023 Financial Summary

Net sales decreased 7.1 percent versus the year-ago period to $6.9 billion, including a negative 6.1 percentage point impact from a 53rd week in the prior year period, a negative 0.2 percentage point impact from foreign currency, and a negative 0.1 percentage point impact from divestitures and acquisitions. Organic Net Sales decreased 0.7 percent versus the prior year period. Price increased 3.7 percentage points versus the prior year period, with increases in both reportable segments primarily driven by list price increases taken to mitigate higher input costs. Volume/mix declined 4.4 percentage points versus the prior year period, with declines in both reportable segments that were primarily driven by elasticity impacts from pricing actions and industry headwinds, particularly the reduction of SNAP benefits in the United States.

Net income/(loss) declined 14.6 percent versus the year-ago period to $757 million, primarily driven by non-cash charges related to the $162 million settlement of a U.K. defined benefit pension plan in the current year period, lower Adjusted EBITDA versus the prior year period, and unrealized losses on commodity hedges in the current year period. These factors were partially offset by an expense related to the securities class action lawsuit in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5.3 percent versus the year-ago period to $1.7 billion, primarily driven by a negative 6.9 percentage point impact from a 53rd week in the prior year period, higher supply chain costs (reflecting inflationary pressure in manufacturing and procurement costs), investments in SG&A (including in marketing, research and development, and technology), unfavorable volume/mix, increased commodity costs, and a negative 0.3 percentage point impact from foreign currency. These factors were partially offset by higher pricing and efficiency gains.

Diluted EPS was $0.61, down 15.3 percent versus the prior year period, driven by the net income/(loss) factors discussed above. Adjusted EPS(1) was $0.78, down 8.2 percent versus the prior year period, primarily driven by a 53rd week in the prior year and a higher effective tax rate in the current year. These factors were partially offset by results of ongoing operations and lower interest expense versus the prior year period.

Outlook

For fiscal year 2024, the Company expects:

Organic Net Sales(2) growth of 0 to 2 percent versus the prior year. The Company expects a positive contribution from price throughout the year, with volumes inflecting positive in the second half of the year.

Adjusted Operating Income(1)(2) growth of 2 to 4 percent versus the prior year. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(1)(2) is expected to expand modestly, in the range of 25 to 75 basis points versus the prior year.

Adjusted EPS(2) growth of 1 to 3 percent, or in the range of $3.01 to $3.07. The Company expects an effective tax rate on Adjusted EPS to be in the range of 20 to 22 percent. Additionally, the Company expects an unfavorable impact of approximately $45 million within interest and other expense/(income) versus the prior year. This is primarily driven by foreign currency headwinds and debt refinancing that will come at a higher rate. The outlook does not include the possibility of additional share buyback in 2024.

Schedule 1 The Kraft Heinz Company

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net sales $ 6,860 $ 7,381 $ 26,640 $ 26,485 Cost of products sold 4,543 5,017 17,714 18,363 Gross profit 2,317 2,364 8,926 8,122 Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding impairment losses 1,017 1,138 3,692 3,575 Goodwill impairment losses - - 510 444 Intangible asset impairment losses - - 152 469 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,017 1,138 4,354 4,488 Operating income/(loss) 1,300 1,226 4,572 3,634 Interest expense 229 217 912 921 Other expense/(income) 121 (42) 27 (253) Income/(loss) before income taxes 950 1,051 3,633 2,966 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 193 164 787 598 Net income/(loss) 757 887 2,846 2,368 Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest - (3) (9) 5 Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 757 $ 890 $ 2,855 $ 2,363 Basic shares outstanding 1,225 1,226 1,227 1,226 Diluted shares outstanding 1,232 1,233 1,235 1,235 Per share data applicable to common shareholders: Basic earnings/(loss) per share $ 0.62 $ 0.73 $ 2.33 $ 1.93 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share 0.61 0.72 2.31 1.91

Schedule 2 The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Organic Net Sales

For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited) Net Sales Currency Acquisitions

and

Divestitures 53rd Week Organic Net

Sales Price Volume/Mix December 30, 2023 North America $ 5,167 $ (1) $ - $ - $ 5,168 International 1,693 13 - - 1,680 Kraft Heinz $ 6,860 $ 12 $ - $ - $ 6,848 December 31, 2022 North America $ 5,684 $ - $ - $ 357 $ 5,327 International 1,697 25 7 97 1,568 Kraft Heinz $ 7,381 $ 25 $ 7 $ 454 $ 6,895 Year-over-year growth rates North America (9.1)% 0.0 pp 0.0 pp (6.1) pp (3.0)% 2.5 pp (5.5) pp International (0.2)% (0.7) pp (0.4) pp (6.2) pp 7.1% 7.7 pp (0.6) pp Kraft Heinz (7.1)% (0.2) pp (0.1) pp (6.1) pp (0.7)% 3.7 pp (4.4) pp

Schedule 3 The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Net Sales to Organic Net Sales

For the Year Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited) Net Sales Currency Acquisitions and Divestitures 53rd Week Organic Net Sales Price Volume/Mix December 30, 2023 North America $ 20,126 $ (65) $ - $ - $ 20,191 International 6,514 (103) 34 - 6,583 Kraft Heinz $ 26,640 $ (168) $ 34 $ - $ 26,774 December 31, 2022 North America $ 20,340 $ - $ - $ 357 $ 19,983 International 6,145 82 60 97 5,906 Kraft Heinz $ 26,485 $ 82 $ 60 $ 454 $ 25,889 Year-over-year growth rates North America (1.0)% (0.3) pp 0.0 pp (1.7) pp 1.0% 7.5 pp (6.5) pp International 6.0% (3.2) pp (0.5) pp (1.8) pp 11.5% 13.6 pp (2.1) pp Kraft Heinz 0.6% (0.9) pp (0.1) pp (1.8) pp 3.4% 8.9 pp (5.5) pp

Schedule 4 The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net income/(loss) $ 757 $ 887 $ 2,846 $ 2,368 Interest expense 229 217 912 921 Other expense/(income) 121 (42) 27 (253) Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 193 164 787 598 Operating income/(loss) 1,300 1,226 4,572 3,634 Depreciation and amortization (excluding restructuring activities) 243 246 923 922 Divestiture-related license income (14) (15) (54) (56) Restructuring activities 35 36 60 74 Deal costs - 1 - 9 Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges 54 (2) 1 63 Impairment losses - - 662 999 Certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters - 210 2 210 Equity award compensation expense 32 41 141 148 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,650 $ 1,743 $ 6,307 $ 6,003 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: North America $ 1,495 $ 1,550 $ 5,603 $ 5,284 International 290 284 1,094 1,017 General corporate expenses (135) (91) (390) (298) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,650 $ 1,743 $ 6,307 $ 6,003

Schedule 5 The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited) Adjusted

EBITDA Currency Constant Currency

Adjusted EBITDA December 30, 2023 North America $ 1,495 $ (1) $ 1,496 International 290 3 287 General corporate expenses (135) (2) (133) Kraft Heinz $ 1,650 $ - $ 1,650 December 31, 2022 North America $ 1,550 $ - $ 1,550 International 284 6 278 General corporate expenses (91) - (91) Kraft Heinz $ 1,743 $ 6 $ 1,737 Year-over-year growth rates North America (3.5)% 0.0 pp (3.5)% International 2.0% (1.4) pp 3.4% General corporate expenses 48.4% 1.6 pp 46.8% Kraft Heinz (5.3)% (0.3) pp (5.0)%

Schedule 6 The Kraft Heinz Company Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA For the Year Ended (dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA Currency Constant Currency

Adjusted EBITDA December 30, 2023 North America $ 5,603 $ (14) $ 5,617 International 1,094 (25) 1,119 General corporate expenses (390) (2) (388) Kraft Heinz $ 6,307 $ (41) $ 6,348 December 31, 2022 North America $ 5,284 $ - $ 5,284 International 1,017 17 1,000 General corporate expenses (298) - (298) Kraft Heinz $ 6,003 $ 17 $ 5,986 Year-over-year growth rates North America 6.0% (0.3) pp 6.3% International 7.6% (4.3) pp 11.9% General corporate expenses 31.0% 0.6 pp 30.4% Kraft Heinz 5.1% (0.9) pp 6.0%

Schedule 7 The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 Gross profit Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating income/(loss) Interest expense Other expense/(income) Income/(loss) before income taxes Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes Net income/(loss) Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders Diluted EPS GAAP Results $ 2,317 $ 1,017 $ 1,300 $ 229 $ 121 $ 950 $ 193 $ 757 $ - $ 757 $ 0.61 Items Affecting Comparability Restructuring activities 13 (22) 35 - (163) 198 29 169 - 169 0.14 Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges 54 - 54 - - 54 13 41 - 41 0.03 Losses/(gains) on sale of business - - - - 5 (5) (1) (4) - (4) - Nonmonetary currency devaluation - - - - (1) 1 - 1 - 1 - Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 2,384 $ 1,389 $ 964 $ 0.78

Schedule 8 The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Gross profit Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating income/(loss) Interest expense Other expense/(income) Income/(loss) before income taxes Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes Net income/(loss) Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders Diluted EPS GAAP Results $ 2,364 $ 1,138 $ 1,226 $ 217 $ (42) $ 1,051 $ 164 $ 887 $ (3) $ 890 $ 0.72 Items Affecting Comparability Restructuring activities 12 (24) 36 - (1) 37 9 28 - 28 0.02 Deal Costs - (1) 1 - - 1 1 - - - - Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges (2) - (2) - - (2) (1) (1) - (1) - Certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters - (210) 210 - - 210 49 161 - 161 0.13 Losses/(gains) on sale of business - - - - 24 (24) (15) (9) - (9) (0.01) Nonmonetary currency devaluation - - - - (1) 1 - 1 - 1 - Debt prepayment and extinguishment (benefit)/costs - - - 26 - (26) (7) (19) - (19) (0.01) Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 2,374 $ 1,471 $ 1,048 $ 0.85

Schedule 9 The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 30, 2023 Gross profit Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating income/(loss) Interest expense Other expense/(income) Income/(loss) before income taxes Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes Net income/(loss) Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders Diluted EPS GAAP Results $ 8,926 $ 4,354 $ 4,572 $ 912 $ 27 $ 3,633 $ 787 $ 2,846 $ (9) $ 2,855 $ 2.31 Items Affecting Comparability Restructuring activities 57 (3) 60 - (165) 225 32 193 - 193 0.16 Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges 1 - 1 - - 1 - 1 - 1 - Impairment losses - (662) 662 - - 662 36 626 6 620 0.50 Certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters - (2) 2 - - 2 - 2 - 2 - Losses/(gains) on sale of business - - - - 4 (4) (1) (3) - (3) - Nonmonetary currency devaluation - - - - (28) 28 - 28 - 28 0.02 Certain significant discrete income tax items - - - - - - 17 (17) - (17) (0.01) Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 8,984 $ 5,297 $ 3,676 $ 2.98

Schedule 10 The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 Gross profit Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating income/(loss) Interest expense Other expense/(income) Income/(loss) before income taxes Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes Net income/(loss) Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest Net income/(loss) attributable to common shareholders Diluted EPS GAAP Results $ 8,122 $ 4,488 $ 3,634 $ 921 $ (253) $ 2,966 $ 598 $ 2,368 $ 5 $ 2,363 $ 1.91 Items Affecting Comparability Restructuring activities 27 (47) 74 - - 74 18 56 - 56 0.05 Deal Costs - (9) 9 - - 9 4 5 - 5 - Unrealized losses/(gains) on commodity hedges 63 - 63 - - 63 15 48 - 48 0.04 Impairment losses 86 (913) 999 - - 999 132 867 - 867 0.70 Certain non-ordinary course legal and regulatory matters - (210) 210 - - 210 49 161 - 161 0.13 Losses/(gains) on sale of business - - - - 25 (25) (8) (17) - (17) (0.01) Other losses/(gains) related to acquisitions and divestitures - - - - 38 (38) (9) (29) - (29) (0.02) Nonmonetary currency devaluation - - - - (17) 17 - 17 - 17 0.01 Debt prepayment and extinguishment (benefit)/costs - - - 38 - (38) (3) (35) - (35) (0.03) Adjusted Non-GAAP Results $ 8,298 $ 4,989 $ 3,441 $ 2.78

Schedule 11 The Kraft Heinz Company

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

(dollars in millions)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 2,384 $ 2,374 $ 8,984 $ 8,298 Net sales 6,860 $ 7,381 26,640 26,485 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 34.8% 32.2% 33.7% 31.3%

Schedule 12 The Kraft Heinz Company

Key Drivers of Change in Adjusted EPS

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 $ Change Key drivers of change in Adjusted EPS: Results of operations(a)(b) $ 0.95 $ 0.94 $ 0.01 53rd week - 0.06 (0.06) Interest expense (0.16) (0.17) 0.01 Other expense/(income) 0.02 0.02 - Effective tax rate (0.03) - (0.03) Adjusted EPS $ 0.78 $ 0.85 $ (0.07)

(a) Includes non-cash amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, which accounted for a negative impact to Adjusted EPS from results of operations of $0.04 for the three months ended December 30, 2023 and $0.05 for the three months ended December 31, 2022. (b) Includes divestiture-related license income, which accounted for a benefit to Adjusted EPS from results of operations of $0.01 for the three months ended December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Schedule 13 The Kraft Heinz Company

Key Drivers of Change in Adjusted EPS

(Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 $ Change Key drivers of change in Adjusted EPS: Results of operations(a)(b) $ 3.48 $ 3.21 $ 0.27 53rd week - 0.06 (0.06) Interest expense (0.60) (0.63) 0.03 Other expense/(income)(c) 0.11 0.14 (0.03) Effective tax rate (0.01) - (0.01) Adjusted EPS $ 2.98 $ 2.78 $ 0.20

(a) Includes non-cash amortization of definite-lived intangible assets, which accounted for a negative impact to Adjusted EPS from results of operations of $0.16 in 2023 and $0.17 in 2022. (b) Includes divestiture-related license income, which accounted for a benefit to Adjusted EPS from results of operations of $0.04 in 2023 and 2022. (c) Includes non-cash amortization of prior service credits, which accounted for a benefit to Adjusted EPS from other expense/(income) of $0.01 in 2023 and 2022.

Schedule 14 The Kraft Heinz Company

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited) December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,400 $ 1,040 Trade receivables, net 2,112 2,120 Inventories 3,614 3,651 Prepaid expenses 234 240 Other current assets 566 842 Assets held for sale 3 4 Total current assets 7,929 7,897 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,122 6,740 Goodwill 30,459 30,833 Intangible assets, net 42,448 42,649 Other non-current assets 2,381 2,394 TOTAL ASSETS $ 90,339 $ 90,513 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Commercial paper and other short-term debt $ - $ 6 Current portion of long-term debt 638 831 Trade payables 4,627 4,848 Accrued marketing 733 749 Interest payable 258 264 Income taxes payable Other current liabilities 1,781 2,330 Total current liabilities 8,037 9,028 Long-term debt 19,394 19,233 Deferred income taxes 10,201 10,152 Accrued postemployment costs 143 144 Long-term deferred income 1,424 1,477 Other non-current liabilities 1,418 1,609 TOTAL LIABILITIES 40,617 41,643 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 34 40 Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 52,037 51,834 Retained earnings/(deficit) 1,367 489 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(losses) (2,604) (2,810) Treasury stock, at cost (1,286) (847) Total shareholders' equity 49,526 48,678 Noncontrolling interest 162 152 TOTAL EQUITY 49,688 48,830 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 90,339 $ 90,513

Schedule 15 The Kraft Heinz Company

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions)

(Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income/(loss) $ 2,846 $ 2,368 Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to operating cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 961 933 Amortization of postemployment benefit plans prior service costs/(credits) (14) (14) Divestiture-related license income (54) (56) Equity award compensation expense 141 148 Deferred income tax provision/(benefit) 17 (278) Postemployment benefit plan contributions (22) (23) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment losses 662 913 Nonmonetary currency devaluation 28 17 Loss/(gain) on sale of business (4) (25) Loss/(gain) on extinguishment of debt - (38) Other items, net 221 7 Changes in current assets and liabilities: Trade receivables 18 (228) Inventories (106) (1,121) Accounts payable (295) 152 Other current assets 139 (314) Other current liabilities (562) 28 Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities 3,976 2,469 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (1,013) (916) Payments to acquire business, net of cash acquired - (481) Settlement of net investment hedges 31 208 Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash disposed and working capital adjustments - 88 Other investing activities, net 66 10 Net cash provided by/(used for) investing activities (916) (1,091) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of long-term debt (848) (1,465) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 657 - Debt prepayment and extinguishment benefit/(costs) - 10 Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper 150 228 Repayments of commercial paper (150) (228) Dividends paid (1,965) (1,960) Repurchases of common stock (455) (280) Other financing activities, net (67) (19) Net cash provided by/(used for) financing activities (2,678) (3,714) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (19) (69) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Net increase/(decrease) 363 (2,405) Balance at beginning of period 1,041 3,446 Balance at end of period $ 1,404 $ 1,041

Schedule 16 The Kraft Heinz Company

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By/(Used for) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(in millions)

(Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities $ 3,976 $ 2,469 Capital expenditures (1,013) (916) Free Cash Flow $ 2,963 $ 1,553

