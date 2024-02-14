Rackspace Technology, Inc.: ISG Provider Lens ranks Rackspace Technology three times among the leaders in the AWS partner ecosystem in Germany

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market research and consulting company ISG has ranked Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) in the group of "Leaders" in the three market categories Consulting Services, Managed Services and Migration Services in its current study "ISG Provider Lens AWS Partner Ecosystem Quadrant Report 2023, Germany".



This categorisation underpins Rackspace Technology's ongoing commitment to the German market. The reasons for the outstanding performance include the stable portfolio and the exceptional IT security and data protection solutions. The in-depth knowledge of AWS technologies and the implementation experience in the user companies were also emphasised.

The numerous certifications for Rackspace Technology by AWS also contribute to the ISG analysts' excellent positioning.

"In the growing cloud landscape in Germany, Rackspace is a force to be reckoned with - and the ISG study confirms our mission. The partnership between Rackspace Technology and AWS has already helped many customers achieve their ambitious business goals," says Jürgen Stauber, Managing Director DACH, Rackspace Technology.

ISG - Information Services Group - is a global market research and consulting company. The study "ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners Germany 2023", which is tailored to Germany, evaluates the capabilities of a total of 47 providers in five market segments (quadrants): "AWS Consulting Services", "AWS Data Analytics & Machine Learning", "AWS Managed Services", "AWS Migration Services" and "AWS SAP Workloads".

For each market category, ISG looks at numerous criteria from a regional perspective. Thanks to a sophisticated weighting system, individual measurement points, such as the number of employees, cannot be the sole deciding factor. A provider's portfolio is also set in relation to its entrepreneurial qualities.

The "ISG Provider Lens AWS Partner Ecosystem Quadrant Report 2023, Germany" reflects how companies in Germany position themselves in all areas necessary for market success. The regional focus creates a very user-oriented market view, which is a basis for selecting suppliers and partners for many decision-makers in the respective country.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end hybrid, multicloud technology services company. We design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.



Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com