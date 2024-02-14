IR Labs Inc.: irlabs Partners With SHARE Series Platform To Expand Investor Access for Clients

VANCOUVER, BC and ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / irlabs, a leading investor relations firm modernizing IR for client success, is pleased to announce its partnership with the SHARETM Series event platform to provide opportunities for irlabs clients to tell their investment story to the SHARETM Series' network including family wealth offices, small hedge funds, regional investment advisors, high net worth individuals and individual investors.

"This is a great collaborative opportunity for irlabs with the SHARETM Series platform," said Alyssa Barry, Principal and Co-Founder of irlabs. "As a growing investor relations agency, we take pride in offering our IR clients an extensive list of opportunities to reach and engage with targeted institutional and retail investors. Bringing an opportunity like this to the table will be yet another benefit for issuers working with irlabs."

The SHARETM (Shareholder Access and Retail Engagement) Series platform offers company management opportunities to meet with investors (non-13F filers) that they would not traditionally encounter via investment banks or sell-side corporate access initiatives. The unique platform also facilitates more meaningful connections between company management and investors through events such as virtual fireside chats, company presentations, and live Q&A sessions. Investors that participate have an opportunity to learn about new companies, industry trends and ask questions directly with executives.

"We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with irlabs, and to bring the SHARE Series to their family of clients," said Dan Aldridge, Founder of the SHARE Series. "Our conferences offer unique and unparalleled access to Company executives for all shareholders, which is targeted at retail and non-13F filing investors with under $100 million in assets under management. This is a powerful tool for Company executives to drive deeper engagement with their investor base and establish a constructive dialogue with stakeholders."

Through the partnership, irlabs will support the SHARETM Series platform, grow its profile and community in Canada by cross-promoting their events to the capital markets community, developing thought-leadership content in support of democratizing shareholder access to company management and participating in future SHARETM Series events including a Canada-spotlight issuer event planned for 2024.

With increasing access to investing platforms, issuer information and market insights, the retail investor community is becoming an increasingly dynamic and powerful segment of the investor landscape. Both irlabs and the SHARETM Series platform are committed to serving the retail community of investors by facilitating the discovery of investment ideas through democratized access to issuers and their company management.

For further information or to inquire about the services irlabs offers, please visit www.irlabs.ca or contact happyinvestors@irlabs.ca.

ABOUT IR LABS INC.

irlabs is a modern investor relations firm that goes beyond the news release. We design and execute investor relations programs customized to tell your story, drive investor engagement, create visibility and make an impact. For more information visit www.irlabs.ca.

ABOUT THE SHARETM SERIES

The SHARETM Series is the first and only platform to bring company management access to retail investors. Along with our partners, we created sector focused conferences to allow companies to engage with their retail shareholders through fireside chats, panel discussions, and Q&A sessions. If you are a company interested in participating in one of our conferences, please visit our website to find out more at www.openexchange.tv/share-series.

