Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 14
[14.02.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
14.02.24
IE000LZC9NM0
7,753,251.00
USD
0
50,799,140.45
6.552
14.02.24
IE000DOZYQJ7
2,906,650.00
EUR
0
16,273,479.20
5.5987
14.02.24
IE000GETKIK8
658,451.00
GBP
0
5,800,554.21
8.8094
14.02.24
IE000XIITCN5
190,407.00
GBP
0
1,484,822.84
7.7982