Europe eGaming Market report provides an executive-level overview of the eGaming market in Europe. It delivers deep qualitative insights into the eGaming industry, eGaming value chain, and ecosystem dynamics. It also analyzes key trends in the eGaming industry and provides insights into telco eGaming monetization strategies.
The eGaming market continues to be active with new trends emerging, new entrants, and M&A activity. Cloud gaming, in particular, continues to present strong opportunities for game developers, game publishers, and telcos in Europe.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following -
- Egaming taxonomy market context: An overview of eGaming at a global level and analysis of the eGaming value chain and key trends. This section also analyzes the latest developments in the cloud gaming market and provides an overview of a large selection of cloud gaming value propositions from technology companies and gaming providers.
- Case studies: Analyzes two major gaming markets in Europe in terms of gaming population, ARPU, and revenue dynamics.
- Key findings and recommendations: The Insider Report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for eGaming stakeholders.
Scope
- In-app purchases will steam up revenue growth in the region
- Platform-specific games can help boosting overall ARPU
- The rising minimum/recommended equipment requirement hinders pc gamer growth
- More affordable gaming smartphones will strengthen mobile gaming's market position
Key Topics Covered:
- Summary
- Taxonomy Market Context
- Defining eGaming
- Technology and Consumer Behavior Trends
- eGaming Value Chain
- Key Trends
- Latest Developments
- Regulatory Context
- Gamers and revenue trends in Europe
- Select Country Reviews
- Germany
- Spain
- Key Findings and Recommendations
