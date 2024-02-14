The "eGaming Latest Developments in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe eGaming Market report provides an executive-level overview of the eGaming market in Europe. It delivers deep qualitative insights into the eGaming industry, eGaming value chain, and ecosystem dynamics. It also analyzes key trends in the eGaming industry and provides insights into telco eGaming monetization strategies.

The eGaming market continues to be active with new trends emerging, new entrants, and M&A activity. Cloud gaming, in particular, continues to present strong opportunities for game developers, game publishers, and telcos in Europe.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following -

Egaming taxonomy market context: An overview of eGaming at a global level and analysis of the eGaming value chain and key trends. This section also analyzes the latest developments in the cloud gaming market and provides an overview of a large selection of cloud gaming value propositions from technology companies and gaming providers.

Case studies: Analyzes two major gaming markets in Europe in terms of gaming population, ARPU, and revenue dynamics.

Key findings and recommendations: The Insider Report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for eGaming stakeholders.

Scope

In-app purchases will steam up revenue growth in the region

Platform-specific games can help boosting overall ARPU

The rising minimum/recommended equipment requirement hinders pc gamer growth

More affordable gaming smartphones will strengthen mobile gaming's market position

Reasons to Buy

This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the eGaming value chain and business models. It helps executives fully understand the ecosystem, market dynamics, and latest developments. It helps gaming providers decision-makers determine key eGaming (including cloud gaming) positioning strategies, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize return on investments.

Two market case studies from Europe illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights around different gaming uptake and spending in the region. This will help gaming market executives craft adapted eGaming strategies to unlock new revenue streams.

The report discusses concrete opportunities in the eGaming market, providing a number of actionable recommendations for eGaming ecosystem participants.

Key Topics Covered:

Summary

Taxonomy Market Context

Defining eGaming

Technology and Consumer Behavior Trends

eGaming Value Chain

Key Trends

Latest Developments

Regulatory Context

Gamers and revenue trends in Europe

Select Country Reviews

Germany

Spain

Key Findings and Recommendations

