AEG Partners With LA LGBT Center To Foster Career Awareness and Preparation Among LGBTQ+ Youth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Young adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer (LGBTQ+) often experience unique challenges around career preparation, including apprehension when exploring and selecting a major in school, applying for internships, drafting a resume or stepping into the job market.

Although many youth make a smooth transition into adulthood and the workforce, some encounter challenges in finding or maintaining employment. To help support Los Angeles-based LGBTQ+ youth in their professional development, AEG's employee network group PRIDE@AEG joined forces with one of AEG's community partners, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, to host a career exploration panel that provided guidance on breaking into and navigating the live entertainment space.

The panel, which was held on Feb. 2, 2024, featured industry professionals from AEG, AEG Global Partnerships, AEG Presents and Goldenvoice who talked about their unique career journeys, discussed the mentors who inspired and supported them, and shared the pivotal moments that shaped their career trajectories.

"By having our employee network groups work directly with community partners, like our PRIDE@AEG's collaboration with the LA LGBT Center, we are hoping to empower our employees and inspire the participants by showing them career opportunities available in the sports and live events industry," said Jae Requiro, Vice President, DEI, AEG. "We know that representation matters but more than that, talent exists everywhere. We work to provide access to people from under-resourced and under-estimated communities and introduce them to new career pathways. Through events like this, we are not only better preparing these young people for the workforce, but also helping them see themselves in this industry."

At AEG, diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the core of how it operates. The company takes pride in creating a safe and inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome, can express their authentic selves, and shares a strong sense of belonging regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or ability. AEG is committed to building a company that reflects the communities it serves, because it believes that diversity of backgrounds, perspectives and ideas makes the organization stronger. To learn more about AEG, click here.

Since 1969, the Los Angeles LGBT Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBTQ individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. Today, the Center's nearly 800 employees provide services for more queer and trans people than any other organization in the world-offering programs, services, and global advocacy that span four broad categories: Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, and Leadership and Advocacy. To learn more about the Los Angeles LGBT Center, click here.

