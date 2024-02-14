BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding - correction

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 14

Please note that this announcement replaces the previous announcement released on 12 December 2024. The price paid per share has been corrected for £4.12 per share to £4.09729 per share. All other information remains the same.

BlackRock Latin American Trust plc

LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151



Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them