Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: 2.000% Umsatzsteigerung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.02.2024 | 18:54
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding - correction

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding - correction

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 14

Please note that this announcement replaces the previous announcement released on 12 December 2024. The price paid per share has been corrected for £4.12 per share to £4.09729 per share. All other information remains the same.

BlackRock Latin American Trust plc

LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Carolan Dobson

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Chairman and Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10c each (shares)



GB0005058408

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.09729

2,050

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a (single transaction - see above)

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-02-12

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.