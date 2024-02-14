Aptean Inc.: Aptean Expands Apparel Industry Leadership Through Acquisition of Momentis

ERP solution tailored for the fashion, apparel, footwear and accessories markets

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 14, 2024, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of Momentis, a provider of purpose-built software solutions designed for the fashion, apparel, footwear, textile and accessories industries.



With the acquisition of Momentis, Aptean adds new capabilities to its fashion and apparel offerings for wholesalers, importers, manufacturers and self-sourcing retailers.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Momentis provides mission-critical software designed to manage enterprise-wide business processes, streamline efficiency, increase profitability and provide real-time operational insights. Momentis delivers an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions including product lifecycle management, sales order management, sourcing and logistics, warehouse management, financial management and business intelligence. The Momentis platform is designed to manage operations across the entire fashion and apparel supply chain - customers include manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, importers and self-sourcing retailers. Momentis is utilized by over 250 leading fashion and apparel brands and supports more than $7 billion of annual order volume.

"Momentis has a proven track record of delivering purpose-built software solutions designed to address the complex and unique operational requirements of the fashion, apparel and footwear industries" said Roberto Mangual, SVP and GM of the Americas Discrete Business Unit at Aptean. "The Momentis platform includes a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions and is backed by a team of seasoned industry experts. We are delighted to welcome the Momentis team and customers to Aptean."

"We are thrilled to join an organization in Aptean who shares our commitment to delivering leading enterprise resource planning solutions designed for the fashion and apparel industry," said David Henning, President at Momentis. "Together with Aptean, we are excited to offer our customers even more solutions to help manage and optimize their business operations."

Momentis is a leading provider of software solutions designed for the fashion, apparel, footwear and accessories markets. With over 30 years of experience in the fashion and apparel market, Momentis is uniquely equipped to solve the most complex challenges and requirements facing manufacturers, wholesalers, importers, distributors, and retailers. To learn more visit: www.momentis.com.

Aptean is one of the world's leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean's products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What's Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

