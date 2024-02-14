Delhi, India--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - Wipro's Marketing Director, Namita Tiwari, has been invited to join Forbes Communication Council's community of experts. The Forbes Communication Council is an exclusive, invitation-only community for senior-level executives and industry thought leaders.

The council provides its members a platform to share insights, collaborate on innovative ideas, and contribute thought leadership to the broader business community. Membership in the council is granted to professionals who have demonstrated exceptional achievements and leadership in their respective fields.

Namita Tiwari, known for thought leadership in marketing and her work as the Global Head of CIS Marketing at Wipro, brings 20 years of experience to the Forbes Communication Council. As a member, Namita will have the opportunity to connect with other accomplished professionals in the industry and contribute to shaping the future of corporate communication.

Talking about the invite, Namita said, "Exhilarated to share that I'm now a member of Forbes Communication Council. I'm excited to join this esteemed group and can't wait to see what the future holds."

In her inaugural contribution to the Forbes Communication Council, Namita shared valuable insights on the potential of the video format to effectively communicate corporate values. Drawing upon her experience, Namita emphasized the power of visual storytelling in conveying the ethos and principles that define an organization.

Forbes Communication Council believes Namita can play a role in advancing the field through her contributions, highlighting the impact of efficient marketing on business growth.

About Wipro:

Wipro Limited is an Indian, multinational Big Tech firm. It is recognized as a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging expertise in consulting, design, engineering, operations, and emerging technologies, the firm helps its 1400 strong client base build future-ready and sustainable businesses.

About Namita Tiwari:

Namita Tiwari is a marketing leader at the forefront of strategic marketing programs for top technology players worldwide. She brings extensive global experience in marketing across branding, digital communication, content creation, and effective campaigning. As Marketing Director at Wipro, she leverages her 20+ years of experience to achieve and scale new frontiers with high-impact marketing programs. Namita is a popular TEDx Speaker, talking about marketing, leadership & women empowerment.

