OceanaGold gibt den Verkauf des Blackwater-Projekts in Neuseeland für 30 Millionen USD in bar bekannt, Osisko Gold Royalties gibt bekannt, dass John Baird mit sofortiger Wirkung als Director des Unternehmens zurückgetreten ist, Cosa Resources verkündete vor kurzem den erfolgreichen Abschluss des Titan-Uranprojekts im kanadischen Athabasca-Becken, Uranium Energy Corp. überzeugt mit herausragenden Bohrergebnissen, Chesapeake Gold wurde in den Nasdaq Metals Focus Silver Miners Index aufgenommen und Calibre Mining erhält weiterhin Bonanza-Bohrergebnisse entlang des mehrere Kilometer langen Panteon VTEM-Goldkorridors im Limon-Minenkomplex.