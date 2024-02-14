OceanaGold announces the sale of the Blackwater project in New Zealand for $30 million in cash, Osisko Gold Royalties announces that John Baird has resigned as a director of the company effective immediately, Cosa Resources recently announced the successful completion of the Titanium-Uranium project in Canada's Athabasca Basin, Uranium Energy Corp. with outstanding drill results, Chesapeake Gold was added to the Nasdaq Metals Focus Silver Miners Index and Calibre Mining continues to receive bonanza drill results along the multi-kilometer Panteon VTEM gold corridor at the Limon mine complex. Company overview: Cosa Resources Corp. - https://cosaresources.ca/ ISIN: CA22113C1014 , WKN: A3DJYJ , FRA: SSKU.F , TSXV: COSA.V More videos about Cosa Resources Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/cosa-resources-corp/ Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. - https://osiskogr.com/en/ ISIN: CA68827L1013 , WKN: A115K2 , FRA: OM4.F , TSX: OR.TO , Valor: 24583868 More videos about Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/osisko-gold-royalties-ltd/ Chesapeake Gold Corp. - https://www.chesapeakegold.com/ ISIN: CA1651841027 , WKN: 692606 , FRA: CKG.F , TSXV: CKG.V More videos about Chesapeake Gold Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/chesapeake-gold-corp/ Calibre Mining Corp. - https://www.calibremining.com/ ISIN: CA13000C2058 , WKN: A2N8JP , FRA: WCLA.F , TSX: CXB.TO More videos about Calibre Mining Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/calibre-mining-corp/ OceanaGold Corp. ISIN: CA6752221037 , WKN: A0MVLD , FRA: RQQ.F , TSX: OGC.TO , Valor: 3102249 More videos about OceanaGold Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/oceanagold-corp/ Uranium Energy Corp. - https://www.uraniumenergy.com/ ISIN: US9168961038 , WKN: A0JDRR , FRA: U6Z.F , Valor: 2388623 More videos about Uranium Energy Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/uranium-energy-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Uran Uranium Development Production Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV